Local sports roundup: Winona/Cotter gymnastics finishes season at state

The young Winona/Cotter gymnastics team closed out the season on the sport’s biggest stage on Saturday with four underclassmen competing at the state meet in St. Paul.

The team’s best finish came in the uneven bars as freshman Makenna Schroeder scored an 8.550 and took 37th out of 48 competitions.

Two teammates joined her in the bars, as freshman Jill Macon took 44th with a score of 8.175 and freshman Neveah Mitchell was 45th with an 8.100.

Eighth grader Pippa Serleth was the lone competitor in the vault, taking 40th out of 44 in the event with scores of 8.900 and 8.825.

WRESTLING

Following strong sectional performances on Saturday, four local wrestlers are headed to next weekend’s state meet at the Kohl Center in Madison, with one C-FC grappler and three G-E-T/M-M competitors qualified.

C-FC sophomore Sam Schutz took second in the 170 pound bracket at the Division 3 sectional in Saint Croix Falls thanks to a lengthy run through wrestlebacks.

Schutz had a first-round bye, but lost his first match of the day in the quarterfinals in a 16-0 tech fall against Boyceville senior Tyler Dormanen, who went on to take first place.

In his first two wrestleback rounds, Schutz picked up pins against junior Wyatt Nitchey of Turtle Lake/Clayton and sophomore Ethan Upson of Phillips, with the pin against Upson guaranteeing him a spot at state.

The Pirates sophomore did not stop there, though, as he won a 7-6 decision over sophomore Jackson Shramek of Blair-Taylor to take second place.

G-E-T/M-M senior Tanner Anderson was the only local wrestler to win his sectional bracket, taking the top spot in the 132-pound weight class at the Division 2 sectional in Amery.

Anderson won an 8-0 major decision over senior Lucas Sedivy of Osceola in the first round, following that up with a pin at 1:06 in the semifinals against freshman Hudzon Sebesta-Opelt of Neillsville/Greenwood/Loyal.

In the final, Anderson beat Baldwin-Woodville junior Tyler Fink in a 6-1 decision to claim the crown.

At 220 pounds, Titans sophomore Braydon Lockington took second place to punch his ticket.

Lockington won his first two matches with pins, taking down junior Devon Walker of Northwestern and junior Jacob Berends from Saint Croix Central to advance to the final.

With first place on the line, Lockington was pinned by sophomore Koy Hopke of Amery, though the Titans sophomore bounced back with a 7-3 decision over junior Isaac Pearce of Ashland in the second-place match.

Sophomore Jackson Blaken dropped his first match in the 126-pound bracket, but was able to fight his way through wrestlebacks to qualify.

Blaken was matched up with eventual champion senior Austin Defoe of Ashland, losing a 10-1 major decision to open the meet.

After advancing in a forfeit in the first wrestleback round, Blaken won an 8-6 decision over sophomore William Penn of Ellsworth to make it to state. In the second-place match, Blaken dropped an 11-6 sudden victory decision against junior Derek Zschernitz of Neillsville/Greenwood/Loyal.

That quartet will be back in action on Thursday for the start of their respective state meet brackets.

BOYS HOCKEY

Cotter 4, Worthington 3

The Ramblers (1-11) ended the regular season with a bang, picking up their first win in a one-goal game against the Trojans (12-13).

Rochester Century 5, Winona 2

The Winhawks (9-15-1, 5-11) closed out the regular season with a three-goal Big 9 Conference loss at home against the Panthers (12-10-1, 10-5-1).

COLLEGE

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

(9) St. Olaf 62, (8) St. Mary’s 57

SMU was upset in the first round of the MIAC tournament as the Oles upset the Cardinals on their home court.

Saint Mary’s held a 45-42 lead at the end of the third quarter, but the Oles earned their first-ever MIAC tournament victory thanks to a 20-12 margin for the fourth-quarter comeback.

St. Olaf guard K'Lynn Lewis scored a game-high 24 points in 37 minutes of play on Saturday. Forward Rachel Kelly added 17 points and eight boards with two steals and a block in the game.

Brooklyn Paulson led the Cardinals with 23 points and eight rebounds.

MSU-Mankato 78, Winona State 55

The Warriors (12-14, 9-13) closed out the regular season with a 23-point road loss against the Mavericks (20-5, 16-5).

It was close at the end of the first quarter, with Mankato ahead by just two points, 17-15. However, after a 22-9 performance in the second quarter, the Mavericks were steadily ahead for the remainder of the contest.

WSU freshman guard Mattie Schimenz led all scorers with 15 points, all of which came on 3-pointers as she went 5-for-9 from beyond the arc. Senior center Emma Fee also hit double digits with 13 points and 12 rebounds in a double-double.

A pair of Mavericks tied for the scoring lead as Joey Batt and Emily Russo each had 14 points.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

(8) Hamline 89, (9) Saint Mary’s 64

Hamline notched its first MIAC Playoff victory since 2011 on Saturday afternoon with a 25-point home win against Saint Mary's.

Senior forward Cooper Berg paced the Pipers with 23 points on 6-of-10 shooting from the field. Berg was 8-for-8 from the charity stripe and 3-for-7 from three. He also had eight rebounds in the win. Hamline guard Jake Larson added 19 points with a 7-for-9 day, including a 3-for-4 mark from beyond the arc.

Guard Raheem Anthony was the top performer for the Cardinals, turning in a 15-point, 11-rebound double-double in 36 minutes of play.

MSU-Mankato 89, Winona State 85

The Warriors (15-10, 11-9) could not hold off a late rally by the Mavericks (16-9, 9-9), dropping a four-point road game in the season finale.

Winona State put in a dominant first half, going ahead 43-33 at the break, but MSU scored the last six points of the game after WSU led 85-83 with 3:09 remaining to close out the comeback win.

WSU junior guard Alec Rosner scored 31 points, his third game this season with 30-plus, to lead all scorers.

Mankato was led by a 24-point game from Quincy Anderson.

MEN’S HOCKEY

Saint Mary’s 4, Bethel 0

The Cardinals closed out the regular season on a high note with a four-goal shutout victory over Bethel.

Freshman goalie Matt Sanker picked up 34 saves in SMU’s first shutout of the year.

Saint Mary’s scored three times in the second period to gain control of the game with Kellen Tharaldson, Matt Hutton and Jack Hatton each scoring in the frame.

Hutton scored again late in the third period for a cherry on top.

WOMEN’S HOCKEY

Saint Mary’s 0, Bethel 0

After the Cardinals lost to Bethel in overtime on Friday night, this time the teams came away with a more neutral overtime result in Saturday’s season finale.

SMU senior goaltender Jordan Keeley stopped all 19 shots she faced, while Bethel goalie Mallory Tidona had a busier slate with 34 saves in the shutout.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0