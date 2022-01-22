Local sports roundup: Winona boys hoops wins third game in a row

The Winona boys basketball team won its third game in a row Friday night, winning a 65-55 home game against Big 9 Conference foe Rochester Mayo.

It was a close first half, with WSHS only leading by a single point at the break 28-27. In the second, the Winhawks (7-4, 5-3) pulled away with a 37-28 margin.

Senior Jasper Hedin led Winona with a stellar 32-point performance, while junior Bryan Cassellius scored 20 points as the duo combined for nearly as many points as Mayo.

Lewiston-Altura 63, Cotter 45

The Cardinals (10-4) snapped a four-game losing streak at home with an 18-point win over Cotter (0-11).

By halftime L-A led 34-20, and that deficit more or less held steady by the end of the game.

Cardinals senior Thomas Menk led all scorers with 32 points, barely missing a double-double with eight rebounds. Senior teammate Kyle Fredrickson also narrowly missed a double-double, scoring eight points and grabbing 10 rebounds.

Cotter was led by 10 points from senior Payton Weifenbach, as well as an eight-point, eight-rebounds performance from senior AB Kamara.

Rushford-Peterson 62, Dover-Eyota 46

The Trojans (9-3) hit the road and beat the host Eagles (3-13) by 16 points.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

C-FC 56, Houston 45

Cochrane-Fountain City (13-4) picked up a cross-state win when they hosted Houston (10-6), beating the Minnesota visitors by 11 points.

The Pirates built up a 40-24 lead by halftime, though that deficit dwindled in the second half.

Houston’s Sydney Torgerson led all scorers with 17 points.

C-FC was led by a 15-point night from senior Chayce Rollinger, with junior Emmalee Mann scoring 13 and senior Maile Gotzinger adding 12.

Westby 40, G-E-T 33

Jayda Berg scored 10 points to lead a balanced attack as the Norsemen (9-6, 2-4) came back from a 21-15 halftime deficit.

Aubrey Jothen added nine points for Westby — which has won four of its last five — while Hanna Nelson finished with eight.

Lindsey Lettner scored 11 points for the Red Hawks (7-9, 5-2), who had their three-game winning streak snapped.

Dover-Eyota 78, Rushford-Peterson 53

The Trojans (7-9) dropped a home matchup against one of the Three Rivers Conference front runners, the Eagles (15-3).

It was a close contest at halftime, with D-E leading 28-21, but the Eagles pulled away with a 50-32 second half.

Rochester Mayo 60, Winona 19

The Winhawks (1-11, 1-10) lost a road contest against Mayo (10-4, 6-4) by 41 points.

GYMNASTICS

Winona 136.35, Northfield 132.725

The Winhawks scored a season-high as a team in a home meet win over visiting Northfield on Friday.

Team captain Naralya Franz scored a season-high as well, with 36.15 to win the all around. She also won the bars at 8.825 and the beam with a season-best 8.9, while taking second on vault (9.15) and second on floor (9.2).

Makenna Schroeder took third in the all around at 33.95, placing second on bars (8.35) and third on vault (9.0).

Hanalei Hocum placed third on bars (8.275) and Nevaeh Mitchell took third on beam (7.9).

BOYS HOCKEY

Black River Falls 4, Aquinas co-op 2

ONALASKA — Matt Engebretson broke a 2-2 tie in the second period before Ian Zoschke added a goal in the third to seal the win for the Tigers (12-4).

Engebretson also assisted on a goal, while Karsten Hunter scored twice.

Evan Johnson and Casey Keane each had a goal for the Avalanche, who have lost three in a row and dropped to 4-11.

COLLEGE

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Winona State 75, Minnesota State-Moorhead 66

The Warriors (8-9, 5-8) pulled off a nine-point road win over the NSIC rival Dragons (5-8, 4-5).

WSU started strong with a 15-9 lead at the end of the first quarter and a 35-19 lead at halftime.

MSU-Moorhead clawed back into it with a 29-17 performance in the third quarter, but Winona State rebounded with a 23-18 fourth quarter to seal the victory.

Warriors senior forward Taylor Hustad led all scorers with 24 points, with three teammates hitting double figures as well with senior center Emma Fee scoring 20, senior guard Emily Kieck scoring 14 and sophomore guard Caitlin Riley scoring 10.

Sophomore guard Mariah McKeever led MSU-Moorhead, scoring 21 points. Junior center Peyton Boom tallied a double-double with 17 points and 11 rebounds.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Minnesota State-Moorhead 74, Winona State 58

The Warriors (10-6, 6-5) lost a road matchup against the Dragons (10-8, 5-4) by 16 points.

MSU-Moorhead jumped out to a 35-24 lead by halftime, adding to the deficit with a 39-34 score in the second half.

Dragons junior guard Gavin Baumgartner led all scorers with 21 points, while junior guard Lorenzo McGhee had a double-double off the bench with 17 points and 10 rebounds.

The Warriors had a strong bench performance of their own, as junior guard Nick Klug scored 16 points to lead the team. Junior guard Luke Martens also hit double figures, scoring 14 points.

WOMEN’S HOCKEY

Saint Mary’s 3, Hamline 2

The Cardinals (9-5, 6-1) won their third game in a row, defeating MIAC foe Hamline (6-5, 5-2) in a come-from-behind road win.

The Pipers scored early in both the first and second periods, with freshman forward Nikki Olund scoring both goals and junior forward Cheyenne Abear assisting both as well for a 2-0 lead that held until the second intermission.

SMU found its groove in the third period though.

Sophomore forward Kennedy Kraus started the scoring with a goal at 6:43, with an assist by freshman forward Anna Braun.

Braun assisted on the equalizer as well, when junior defenseman Abigail Painovich scored at 10:52 for her first collegiate goal and a 2-2 tie.

The Cardinals broke the draw at 15:54 when senior defenseman Delaney Wolf scored unassisted to seal the 3-2 win.

MEN’S HOCKEY

Saint Mary’s 4, Hamline 2

The Cardinals (6-9-1, 4-3) picked up their second win in a row, beating the Pipers (2-9-1, 0-5) by two goals in Winona.

SMU got out to an early lead, when freshman forward Nathan Solis scored just 41 seconds into the game. Freshman defenseman Callahan Nauss and sophomore defenseman Kellen Tharaldson both assisted on the play.

Just over two minutes later, the Cardinals made it 2-0 when sophomore forward Nick Kiemel scored off assists by Nauss and Tharaldson at 3:03.

SMU scored one more time before the first period ended, as freshman forward Gabe Potyk scored at 15:26 with assists by Nauss and sophomore forward Trevor Schroder.

Hamline cut into the Cardinals lead with a pair of goals in the second period to make it a 3-2 game, but SMU put the game back out of reach with a goal at 14:22 by junior forward Thomas Magnavite. Nauss picked up his fourth assist of the game on the goal, for the team’s best single-game performance of the season in both assists and points.

