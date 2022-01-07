Local sports roundup: Winona boys hoops beats Rochester Century on the road

Winona picked up a solid Big 9 road win on Thursday, beating Rochester Century on its home court 64-56.

By halftime, the Winhawks (4-3, 3-2) had built up a narrow lead, ahead 30-27 on the Panthers (4-4. 2-2). In the second half, WSHS pulled away with a 34-29 margin.

Senior win Jasper Hedin played a large role in the Winhawks’ victory, scoring 29 points to lead all scorers.

Winona junior Bryan Cassellius also hit double digits with 14.

Century was led by a 12-point night from junior Tait Deedrick.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

C-FC 52, Independence 7

The Pirates (10-4) hit the road and thoroughly outmatched the Indees (4-7), holding the home team to single digits.

By halftime, the score was 37-5, and C-FC only allowed two more points in the second half.

Sophomore Emmalee Mann came off the bench and led the Pirates with 12 points asthe only player in double digits.

All nine C-FC players that suited up for the game scored points.

Lewiston-Altura 47, Triton 40

The Cardinals (5-7) won a non-conference home game over the Cobras (2-7).

With the victory, L-A has won three games in a row after starting the year 2-7.

Rochester Century 63, Winona 38

The Winhawks (1-6, 1-5) dropped a home game against a tough Big 9 Conference foe as the Panthers (6-4, 5-2) won by 25 points.

COLLEGE

WOMEN’S HOCKEY

Saint Mary’s 4, Worcester State 1

The Cardinals (8-5) won a non-conference road matchup in New England on Thursday, beating the Lancers (7-3-2) by three goals.

All five of the game’s goals came in the second period, with Saint Mary’s scoring once, then Worcester State tying the game before SMU scored three straight goals to close out the win.

Saint Mary’s had a different scorer on each goal with freshman Anna Braun, freshman Jenna Kurkowski, senior Avery Simonson and senior Delaney Wolf all scoring.

Simonson added another point with an assist on Wolf’s goal, while sophomore Ellie Hegdahl had two assists in the game and junior Morgan Leib tallied one assist as well.

