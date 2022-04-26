Local sports roundup: Winhawks softball beats unbeaten Owatonna

Winona’s softball team picked up a key win in their quest for the Big 9 Conference title, defeating previously unbeaten Owatonna in a game at WSHS on Tuesday.

Coming into the game, the Huskies (6-4, 5-1) were at 5-0 atop the conference standings, with Mankato West a half game back at 4-0, while Winona (6-1, 5-1) was in second at 4-1, but after the Winhawks’ victory the two teams are tied one game behind the Scarletts, who beat Faribault 18-0 to move to 5-0.

Winhawks starter Makayla Steffes picked up the win with seven strikeouts in five innings, and reliever Ava Hamsund pitched two innings with four strikeouts to pick up a save.

Grace Fricke had a perfect day at the plate, going three for three with two home runs and four RBI. Macy McNally went 2 for 2 with a double, two runs, an RBI and a steal. Steffes helped her own cause with a double and a run at the plate.

St. Charles 2, Cotter 0

The Ramblers (6-1, 5-1) dropped their first game of the season on Tuesday, losing a pitchers duel against Three Rivers Conference foe St. Charles (4-1, 4-1).

Saints’ starter Brenna Koeppel and Cotter’s Madison Hazelton are two of the top pitchers in Southeastern Minnesota, and their matchup lived up to the billing. Koeppel pitched a shutout, allowing five hits with five strikeouts, while Hazelton only allowed three hits with six strikeouts, but allowed a two-run home run to Lauren Delger in the third inning that proved to be the difference.

Megan Morgan and Savannah Repinski each had two hits apiece for Cotter.

Blair-Taylor 7, C-FC 6

The Pirates (4-7, 4-3) gave undefeated Dairyland foe Blair-Taylor (9-0, 7-0) all they could handle, but the Wildcats persevered for a one-run win in Fountain City.

A couple C-FC errors gave B-T a 3-0 lead in the top of the third inning, but the Pirates charged ahead with a five-run rally for a 5-3 lead in the bottom of the inning.

The Wildcats scored one in the fourth, then two in the fifth to regain the lead 6-5, but C-FC scored one in the bottom of the fifth to tie it 6-6.

Blair-Taylor’s winning run came in the sixth inning, followed by a scoreless seventh for both teams.

Blair-Taylor was led by Lindsey Stein going 3 for 4 with a pair of doubles, and Chloe Wagner hitting 3 for 5 with a double and a triple.

The Pirates were led by Bella Holzer’s 2 for 4 performance, with a triple, and Chayce Rollinger’s 1 for 3 with a double.

P-E-M 11, Lewiston-Altura 1

The Cardinals (0-4, 0-4) fell by 10 runs in a six-inning conference road game against the Bulldogs (4-2, 2-2).

L-A led the game off with one run in the top of the first inning, but P-E-M scored two in the bottom of the first and led the rest of the way, finishing the game off with two in the third, three in the fourth, three more in the fifth and one run in the sixth inning.

Staytlen Seefeldt went 1 for 3 with a double and a run scored, and Caidance Veraguth went 2 for 3 for the Cardinals at the plate.

Dover-Eyota 11, Rushford-Peterson 0

The Trojans (3-4, 1-3) lost a home Three Rivers Conference matchup against the Eagles (2-1, 2-1).

BASEBALL

Dover-Eyota 9, Rushford-Peterson 7

The Trojans (3-2, 3-1) fell behind early and could not jump back ahead in a home Three Rivers loss against the Eagles (3-2, 2-1).

D-E scored four runs in the first inning and added one more to get out to a 5-0 lead before R-P could get on the board.

The Trojans scored three in the bottom of the third, but the Eagles added one in the top of the fourth for a 6-3 deficit through four innings.

After a scoreless fifth, Dover-Eyota scored one in the top of the sixth and the Trojans had a four-run rally in the bottom of the frame to tie the score at 7-7. The Eagles scored two runs in the top of the seventh to break the tie and earn the win.

All seven of the runs that D-E pitchers allowed were unearned, while all of R-P’s runs were earned.

A trio of Trojans had two-RBI performances. Senior Logan Skalet went 1 for 4 with two RBI, senior Alex Ronnenberg went 1 for 5 with two RBI and one run scored and junior Riley Tesch went 0 for 2 with two walks and a sacrifice fly, driving in two RBI and scoring one run.

G-E-T 20, Sparta 7

The RedHawks (4-3) recorded 17 hits in a five-inning road nonconference win over the Spartans (0-8).

Zach Grams was 4 for 5 with three runs scored, and Jack Beedle (2 for 2), Owen Eddy (2 for 3), Ethan Stoner (2 for 2), Cole Williams (2 for 3) and Collin Handke (2 for 5) added two hits apiece.

Eddy, Stoner, Warren Stoner, Williams and Handke also drove in two runs apiece.

G-E-T scored four runs in the top of the first and never trailed. The RedHawks followed up with a seven-run second inning.

Winona 11, Owatonna 8

The Winhawks (3-3, 3-2) picked up a road conference win over the Huskies (1-3, 1-3).

P-E-M 10, Lewiston-Altura 3

The Cardinals (0-2, 0-2) lost a home conference matchup against the Bulldogs (3-1, 1-0).

St. Charles 8, Cotter 6

The Ramblers (1-2, 0-1) dropped their first Three Rivers game of the season, losing by two at home against the Saints (1-1, 1-1).

BOYS GOLF

Rushford-Peterson 191, Wabasha-Kellogg 238

The Trojans won by nearly 50 strokes in a home meet against the Falcons.

Senior Carson Thompson had the meet’s best score, shooting a 45. Senior Andrew Hoiness and junior Grady Hengel were not far behind, tying in second place at 46. Sophomore Ethan Bedard rounded out the Trojans’ scoring with a 54.

Junior Alex LaRoque led W-K with a 55.

Lewiston-Altura 202, Caledonia 228

The Cardinals picked up a home victory over the Warriors, with L-A’s Andres Shurson winning the meet with a score of 47.

Second place was a tie between L-A’s Jadckson Koverman and Caledonia’s Evan Hawkins at 49.

Collin Bonow shot a 50 and Jacob Marxhausen’s 56 rounded out the Cardinals’ scoring.

Caledonia’s next three scorers were Riley Aasum at 53, and Isaac Housker and Dylan Schroeder tied at 63.

GIRLS GOLF

Caledonia 197, Lewiston-Altura 259

The Warriors picked up the win on the girls side, with Lexie Horscheit leading the way with a 47.

Lewiston-Altura was led by Halle McElmury’s score of 50, with Brielle Borchardt (60), Sarah Medin (73) and Carly Brummer (76) filling out the scorecard.

Caledonia’s scorers included Elly Milde (48), Libby Jilek (49) and Miranda Schroeder (53).

BOYS TENNIS

Cotter 5, Stewartville 2

The Ramblers swept the singles matches en-route to a home win over the Tigers.

No. 1 Jon Besek, No. 2 Hamilton Brewer, No. 3 Logan Granseth and No. 4 Ema Stankova all won their singles matches in two sets, and the two doubles team of Joseph Row and Goktug Ozkan also won in two sets for the Ramblers.

TRACK AND FIELD

Winona Triangular

The Winhawks hosted a home triangular, and both the boys and girls squads finished in second place.

On the boys side, Winona scored 63, compared to 113 by Rochester Mayo and 28 by Red Wing. For the girls, WSHS scored 64, with Mayo winning with 75 and Red Wing scoring 45.

Junior Jared Loos had the only individual victory for the boys, taking first in the 3,200-meter run at 11-minutes, 12.26-seconds.

Winona’s boys’ 4x200 relay team also took first at 1:38.47.

The Winhawks girls had two winners in track events, and three winners, including a tie, in the field events, plus a relay win.

Freshman Adriana Brenegen was the only two-event champ of the day for WSHS, taking first in the 100-meter dash (13.08) and 200-meter dash (27.18).

Fellow freshman Anna Gilmer was the other track winner, taking first in the 1,600-meter run at 5:53.46.

Eighth Grader Autumn Wadewitz won the discus with a throw of 90-feet, 3-inches, and junior Ava Dahlke tied with freshman teammate Chloe Fratzke for the high jump win, both hitting 5-feet.

The girls’ 4x800 relay team was also victorious with a time of 11:34.96.

GIRLS SOCCER

Wisconsin Rapids Assumption 11, G-E-T/Melrose-Mindoro 0

The G-E-T/M-M co-op dropped a home game by 11 goals against Wisconsin Rapids.

COLLEGE

SOFTBALL

No. 18 MSU-Mankato 1, Winona State 0

No. 18 MSU-Mankato 4, Winona State 3

The Warriors (31-13, 17-5) had an eight-game winning streak snapped with a pair of close losses against the nationally-ranked Mavericks (40-10, 22-4).

It was a doubleheader with Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference championship implications, as WSU went into the matchup in second place in the conference standings with a 17-3 record, just a hair better than MSU’s 20-4 mark in third place.

However, after the pair of wins, the Mavericks jumped into second place, just two losses behind 22-2 Augustana.

In game one, Warriors senior ace Liz Pautz was in vintage form, throwing 6 innings with one run, five hits and no walks allowed, striking out 12.

MSU ace Mackenzie Ward was even sharper, though, allowing just two hits and no walks with 14 strikeouts in seven scoreless innings.

The Mavericks’ only run came in the fourth inning when sophomore outfielder Kylie Sullivan tripled to drive home sophomore outfielder Madi Newman.

Both offenses had a bit more life in the second game, though MSU still won by a single run.

Mankato scored first as Ellie Tallman scored on an error in the first inning for a 1-0 lead.

The Warriors did not respond until the third inning when sophomore shortstop Abbie Hlas hit a sacrifice fly that drove in sophomore center fielder Sam Keller and tied it 1-1.

MSU jumped back into the lead in the bottom of the fifth with a trio of runs for a 4-1 advantage.

Winona State tried to come back, scoring two runs in the top of the sixth inning as sophomore first baseman Carly Englehardt hit a two RBI double to score Keller and freshman pinch runner Corinna Loshek. However, the comeback attempt came up just short.

Freshman pitcher Abby Smith threw six innings, allowing four runs, four walks and six hits with three strikeouts for the Warriors.

