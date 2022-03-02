Local sports roundup: Winhawks girls basketball season ends in playoffs

The Winona girls basketball team’s season came to an end on Wednesday.

In the first round of the MSHSL playoffs, the seventh-seeded Winhawks (3-23) lost a 60-34 game against two-seed Stewartville (18-8).

COLLEGE

BASEBALL

Dubuque 10, Saint Mary’s 7

The Cardinals (2-2) lost their second game in a row, falling by three runs as the Spartans (2-2) pulled off a pair of late rallies.

SMU was the first to score, plating four runs in the bottom of the third inning.

Junior outfielder Brandon Merfeld walked to start the inning and junior catcher Trevon VanEgtern joined him on the basepaths with a single. The pair advanced to second and third on a sacrifice bunt by sophomore third baseman Cameron Weber before sophomore outfielder Jack Arndt sent both home with a two RBI single.

Two batters later junior first baseman Daniel Marxen hit a two RBI home run to finish the frame’s scoring.

Dubuque scored on an error in the top of the fourth to cut the score to 4-1.

Following a pair of scoreless innings, the Spartans scored four or more runs in each of the next two frames, with a four-run seventh and a five-run eighth.

The Cardinals scored three runs in the bottom of the eighth, but it was not enough to overcome their deficit.

Marxen scored on a Merfield walk, sophomore second baseman Ben Coons scored when VanEgtern grounded out and freshman DH Jared Mitchell scored on an error.

Coons and Marxen were the only Cardinals with multi-hit games, with Coons going 2-for-5 with a run scored and Marxen going 3-for-5 with a homer, two runs scored and two RBI.

Senior starting pitcher Jake Mercado pitched six innings, allowing two earned runs, striking out three with four walks. Senior reliever Justin Haugo was credited with the loss, pitching one inning and allowing two earned runs with one strikeout and one walk. Junior reliever Timmy Smith pitched the final two innings, allowing five runs and striking out three without a walk.

