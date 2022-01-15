Local sports roundup: Trojans sweep Cardinals in hoops doubleheader at Target Center

The Rushford-Peterson and Lewiston-Altura basketball programs competed in a doubleheader at the Target Center in Minneapolis on Saturday, and the Trojans boys started the night off with a 58-45 win over the Cardinals.

After building up a 29-22 lead at halftime, the Trojans pulled away with a similar 29-23 score in the second half.

L-A (9-2) started the week undefeated, but lost a pair of games while shorthanded after a handful of players missed games due to a Covid surge in the program.

For R-P (8-2), it was the team’s sixth win in a row and the team’s second big victory in a row after handing Chatfield its second loss of the year on Thursday night.

The Rushford-Peterson girls closed out the sweep in the second game, defeating the Cardinals 48-33.

By halftime, the Trojans had a 25-17 lead and continued to stretch that advantage with a 23-16 margin in the second half.

R-P (6-7) snapped a three-game losing streak with the win, while L-A (6-8) lost its second in a row.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Rochester John Marshall 47, Winona 23

The Winhawks (1-9, 1-8) lost by 14 on the road against the Rockets (7-5, 6-3).

Winona fell behind 25-15 by halftime, and the Rockets prevented the Winhawks from scoring much in the second with a 22-8 differential.

Rochester’s Laynie Meister led all scorers with 21 points, while WSHS was led by a nine-point game from Lauren Kreckow.

BOYS HOCKEY

Mankato West 10, Winona 2

The Winhawks (3-8-1, 2-6) had a two-game winning streak snapped in a road contest against the Scarlet (5-9, 4-4).

Winona got on the board first when Ayden Ruesgen scored off an assist by Teis Larsen at the 4-minute mark of the first period, but Mankato scored seven-straight goals to put the game out of reach.

Winona’s second goal came at 7:28 in the third when Max Dalenberg scored on a power play with assists by Easton Kronebusch and Mason Wadewitz.

WRESTLING

P-E-M Tournament

The Winona/Cotter, Lewiston-Altura/Rushford-Peterson and Cochrane-Fountain City wrestling teams all took a trip to Plainview to compete in the P-E-M Invitational and a pair of locals won their brackets to headline a strong showing.

Winona’s Logan Henninson beat LARP’s Eli Jenkins in the finals of the 138 pound weight class, picking up a pin at the 48-second mark.

At 145 pounds, LARP’s Titan Tekautz pinned Fillmore Central’s Connor Wingert at 5:03 in the finals bout.

Besides Jenkins, two more locals took second as LARP’s Tyler Kryzer got the silver at 182 pounds and LARP’s Brennan Corcoran placed second at 160.

C-FC’s Sam Schutz (160), LARP’s TYler Kreidemacher (113), LARP’s Quinten Betthaser (132), LARP’s Jacob Meyer (195) and LARP’s Brock Frisch (220) all took third place.

COLLEGE

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Winona State 94, St. Cloud State 72

After the WSU had a three-game winning streak snapped on Friday night, the Warriors bounced back with a convincing home win over NSIC rival St. Cloud State on Saturday.

By halftime, Winona State (10-5, 6-4) led the Huskies (8-8, 4-5) by double digits with a 45-31 margin. It was not quite as wide a deficit in the second half, with WSU outscoring the opposition 49-41.

WSU junior guard Alec Rosner scored 34 points, a total that is the third-highest scoring performance in the NSIC so far this season.

Senior guard Devin Whitelow scored 15 and freshman forward Connor Drew added 13 for the Warriors.

St. Cloud State was led by a 24-point game from sophomore forward Matthew Willert.

Concordia-Moorhead 73, Saint Mary’s 67

The Cardinals (5-8, 3-6) lost a road contest to MIAC foe Concordia-Moorhead (4-7, 3-5).

The Cobbers built up a 38-33 lead by halftime, and while SMU was only outscored 35-34 in the second half, it was not enough to complete the comeback.

Concordia-Moorhead freshman guard Braeton Motschenbacher led all scorers with 22 points, while the Cardinals were led by a 17-point game from senior guard Caden Freetly.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Saint Cloud State 69, Winona State 60

The Warriors (7-9, 4-8) lost by single digits against one of the NSIC’s frontrunners in a home game against St. Cloud State (12-3, 10-2).

WSU took an 18-15 lead at the end of the first quarter, but the Huskies outscored the Warriors in the next two quarters to cruise to victory.

Warriors senior forward Taylor Hustad and sophomore guard Caitlin Riley tied with 15 points apiece to lead all scorers. The Huskies were led by senior guard Erin Navratil’s 13 points.

Concordia-Moorhead 62, Saint Mary’s 41

The Cardinals (4-10, 3-8) fell by 21 on the road against MIAC foe Concordia-Moorhead (4-8, 4-6).

SMU senior guard Brooklyn Paulson continued her strong season, scoring 20 points to lead all scorers, but she was the only Cardinal with more than six points.

Sophomore guard Jordyn Kahler led the Cobbers with 11 points.

MEN’S HOCKEY

Saint Mary’s 3, UW-River Falls 1

After falling behind early, the Cardinals (5-9-1) pulled off a comeback non-conference road win over the Falcons (9-7-1).

UW-River Falls got on the board first with a goal at 5:41 in the first period, but SMU held the Falcons scoreless for the remainder of the game.

Sophomore forward Bud Winter scored the equalizer at 16:26 in the first period, with assists by senior forward Ryan Stoynich and freshman defenseman Callahan Nauss.

Saint Mary’s went ahead at 2:54 in the third period when sophomore forward Trevor Schroeder netted a power play goal for a 2-1 lead. Junior forward Brady Lindauer and junior defenseman Trevor WIlhelm picked up assists on the play.

Freshman forward Gabe Potyk put the game away with an empty net goal with three seconds remaining, with an assist by sophomore forward Kasyn Kruse.

