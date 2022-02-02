Local sports roundup: SMU women's hoops pulls off upset over Gustavus

The Saint Mary’s women’s basketball team picked up a big home win Wednesday night, defeating Gustavus Adolphus 67-64.

Heading into the game, the Gusties had a 13-3 overall record with an 11-2 mark in MIAC play, compared to the 5-13 and 4-11 records for the Cardinals.

SMU controlled the odd quarters, outscoring Gustavus 21-13 in the first and 18-13 in the third, but the Gusties got the better of them with an 18-14 score in the second and a 20-14 mark in the fourth quarter.

The game was tied 57-57 with 4:26 remaining, but SMU got ahead by five, 66-61, with 18 seconds left thanks to a pair of free throws by Izzy Goettelman, a freshman guard and Winona Senior High grad.

Gusties freshman Anna Sanders hit a 3-pointer with five seconds left to cut the deficit to 66-64, but Cardinals junior guard Ashley Streveler went 1-of-2 at the free throw line with three seconds remaining to seal the win.

Saint Mary’s senior guard Brooklyn Paulson led all scorers with 32 points, including 8-for-11 from 3-point range. Paulson came into the game six points shy of her 1,000th career point, sailing past the mark with her big scoring night.

Gustavus’ leading scorer was Sanders, who scored 19 points.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Gustavus Adolphus 73, Saint Mary’s 70

The Cardinals (7-11, 5-9) lost a close road matchup as their second-half comeback effort came up just shy of MIAC foe Gustavus (10-7, 7-5).

It was a closely-contested first half, with the Gusties ahead by just one point at halftime, with a 35-34 lead.

Gustavus started the second half well, jumping out to a double-digit lead with a 51-41 score on a 3-pointer by senior wing Kaleb Feahn with 12:42 remaining.

The Cardinals got hot after that, though, rattling off a 12-0 run to go up 53-51 on a three-point play by junior guard Raheem Anthony at 10:08.

That streaky play continued as Gustavus reclaimed the lead with a 9-3 run to go ahead 60-56 with 6:10 remaining.

From there, the two teams traded buckets and while SMU got the deficit as low as one point, they never led again.

Feahn and Anthony each led their respective teams with 23 points apiece.

Sophomore forward Noah Frechette was the second-best scorer on Saint Mary’s with 21 points, while a 16-point night from senior forward Peter Lundquist was next up for the Gusties.

