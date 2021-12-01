Local sports roundup: Saint Mary's womens hoops narrowly loses to undefeated foe

The Saint Mary’s women’s basketball team pushed an undefeated team to the brink, but came up just short, as the Cardinals (2-4, 1-2) lost a 59-56 nailbiter against College of Saint Benedict (5-0, 2-0).

SMU cut the deficit down to a single point, 57-56, with 38 seconds left when junior guard Ashley Streveler hit a three-pointer. However, a pair of free throws at the other end by sophomore guard Carla Meyer iced the game.

The Bennies started the game red hot, outscoring the Cardinals 19-7 in the first quarter as SMU went 3-21 from the field in the period. Saint Mary’s bounced back in the second, outdueling CSB 18-9 for a three-point Saint Benedict halftime lead at 28-25.

Saint Benedict won the third quarter 18-17 and the Cardinals won the fourth 14-13, though it was not enough to complete the comeback.

SMU senior guard Brooklyn Paulson was the game’s leading scorer with 16 points, followed by CSB’s Meyer at 15 points. Saint Mary’s had one more double-digit scorer as freshman guard Izzy Goettelman, a 2021 Winona Senior High graduate, scored 12 for the Cardinals.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Saint John’s University 73, Saint Mary’s 63

The Johnnies (5-2, 2-0) pulled away in the second half to pull off a double-digit win over the Cardinals (1-3, 1-2).

It was an even first half, with Saint John’s leading 30-29 at halftime.

SMU took a 32-30 lead after a three-pointer by senior guard Kareem Anthony-Bello on the first possession of the second half, but the Johnnies went on a 20-8 run over next eight minutes to seize control.

Saint Mary’s junior guard Raheem Anthony was the game’s top scorer with 23 points. Saint John’s had a pair of players tied at the top as senior forward Zach Hanson and freshman guard Kooper Vaughn had 18 points apiece. Hanson also had 12 rebounds for the game’s only double-double.

Another trio of Cardinals hit double figures as sophomore guard Owen Ziegler scored 12 points and senior guard Caden Freetly and Anthony-Bello had 10 each.

