Local sports roundup: Saint Mary's women's hockey gets first shutout in win

The Saint Mary’s women’s hockey team had a dominant performance in a low-scoring win on Wednesday, picking up their first shutout win of the year.

The Cardinals (7-5) hit the road to defeat Johnson & Wales (6-6) by a 1-0 score in a non-conference matchup in Providence, Rhode Island.

Both teams were locked in a defensive battle for the first two periods, with a 0-0 tie heading into the second intermission.

It did not take long for the Cardinals to break the tie in the third period, as junior forward Katie Pierpont scored at 2:21 for her first goal of the year. Senior forward Carson Sheridan and sophomore forward Anne Carmean picked up assists on the play, with Carmean notching her first point of the season.

SMU kept the Wildcats off the board for the final 17-and-a-half minutes to close out the victory.

Senior goaltender Ary Ziakas finished the game by stopping all 12 shots she faced as the Cardinals outshot Johnson & Wales 35-12 in the shutout.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Gustavus Adolphus 83, Saint Mary’s 70

The Cardinals (5-6, 3-4) fell behind early and could not come back in a 13-point home loss to the Gussies (6-5, 3-3).

Gustavus Adolphus pulled away with a 16-2 run in the middle of the first half that led to a seven-point halftime lead 39-32.

SMU hung tough early in the second half, even cutting the deficit down to one possession when sophomore Noah Frechette hit a three-pointer at 12:08 for a 56-53 Gustavus lead. The Gussies responded with an 11-1 run from there and stayed ahead by double digits the rest of the game.

Senior Kaleb Feahn led all scorers with 27 points for Gustavus.

The Cardinals were led by junior Raheem Anthony’s 17 points, with sophomore Owen Ziegler and sophomore Bruce Lockwood also hitting double figures with 10 points apiece.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Gustavus Adolphus 81, Saint Mary’s 49

The Cardinals (3-7, 2-5) lost by 32 points on the road against one of the MIAC’s top dogs Gustavus Adolphus (8-2, 6-1).

The Gussies started strong, taking a 25-12 lead by the end of the first quarter and never looking back.

Senior Brooklyn Paulson led the Cardinals with 13 points, but it was Gustavus junior Anna Sanders that led all scorers with 17 points.

Junior Ashley Streveler also hit double digits for the Cardinals, scoring 11.

