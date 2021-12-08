Local sports roundup: Saint Mary's men's hoops holds on for narrow win

The Saint Mary's men's basketball team won a back-and-forth road game against St. Olaf (5-2, 2-1), as the Cardinals (3-3, 3-2) handed their MIAC rivals their first conference loss of the year 63-60.

Both teams were evenly matched in the first half, playing to a 33-33 tie at the break. A key contributor early on for the Cardinals came off the bench, as freshman guard Breyton Buysman came in and scored 11 points in 13 minutes.

In the second half St. Olaf started to pull away, getting up 51-45 with 8:50 left to play. Saint Mary's responded with an 18-4 run over the next eight minutes to take a 63-55 with 31 seconds left.

The Oles scored five points and forced an SMU turnover, but missed two three-point shots in the final 10 seconds as the Cardinals held on for the win.

SMU junior guard Raheem Anthony led all scorers with 24 points. Two more Cardinals hit double figures as Buysman and senior guard Kareem Anthony-Bello each scored 11.

The Oles were led by junior forward Charlie Haff's 11 points.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

St. Olaf 72, Saint Mary's 63

The Cardinals (3-5, 2-3) got outscored early then rallied back before eventually falling by nine points at home against the Oles (3-3, 2-3).

St. Olaf dominated the first quarter, taking a 21-4 lead before a handful of SMU buckets in the final minute and a half cut the deficit to 21-9 heading into the second quarter.

Saint Mary's did not quit, though, winning the second quarter 17-13 and the third quarter 26-18 to tie the game 52-52 heading into the fourth quarter.

The Oles bounced back, outscoring the Cardinals by nine in the final quarter.

Despite the loss, SMU senior guard Brooklyn Paulson was the top scorer in the game with 24 points. Junior guard Ashley Streveler also hit double digits for the Cardinals with 12 points.

St. Olaf was led by a 19-point effort from senior guard K'Lynn Lewis.

