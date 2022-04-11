Local sports roundup: R-P softball wins at home

Despite a nearly week-long gap between games, the Rushford-Peterson softball team bounced back from their first loss of the season with a 7-1 Three Rivers Conference home win over Fillmore Central/Lanesboro on Monday.

The Trojans (2-1, 1-1) dropped a 13-2 road game against Cotter on April 5, then had their game against the Falcons (0-1, 0-1) pushed from Friday to Monday.

R-P took an early lead with one run in the first inning, but did most of the damage in a five-run frame in the bottom of the fourth. Fillmore Central’s only run came in the fifth, but Rushford-Peterson bumped the lead back up to six with a run in the bottom of the sixth.

Senior first baseman Aviana Anderson-Ingram and freshman shortstop Delaney Vaughn both had multi-hit games for R-P, as Anderson-Ingram was 2-for-4 with one RBI and two runs and Vaughn went 3-for-4 with four RBI. Sophomore center fielder Cassandra Boyum had the team’s only extra base hit of the game, going 1-for-2 with a walk, a double, an RBI and a run scored.

Fall Creek 13, C-FC 0

The Pirates (1-4) were shut out in a home non-conference game against the Crickets (3-2).

Fall Creek pitcher Sam Olson allowed just two hits and two walks, striking out seven in the win.

C-FC sophomore Addyson Lacy had the team’s lone extra base hit, going 1-for-1 with a double, and senior Chayce Rollinger picked up the team’s other hit, going 1-for-3. Sophomore Bella Holzer drew both walks for the Pirates.

BASEBALL

G-E-T 18, Blair-Taylor 3

For the second game in a row, the RedHawks picked up a 15-run win, defeating the Wildcats in a home non-conference matchup.

G-E-T (2-2) scored early and often, with one run in the first inning, four runs in the second and nine runs in the third to get ahead by double digits before B-T (0-3) could get on the board.

A pair of RedHawks had four RBI games as Zach Grams went 2-for-3 with a walk, four RBI and three runs scored and Ethan Stoner went 2-for-3 with four RBI and two runs.

G-E-T starting pitcher Jack Beedle threw three scoreless innings with two hits and three strikeouts.

Rushford-Peterson 7, Fillmore Central/Lanesboro 5

The Trojans (1-0) picked up their first win of the season, hitting the road and beating the Falcons (0-1) in a Three Rivers Conference matchup.

GIRLS SOCCER

Melrose-Mindoro/G-E-T 3, Altoona/Fall Creek 1

The M-M/G-E-T co-op (2-0) picked up a two-goal home non-conference win over the Railroaders (0-4).

A/FC scored first with a goal by Kassie Andreas at 5:50, but M-M/G-E-T scored three times in the next 22 minutes to take control.

Kacy Anderson started it off in the 18th minute with an unassisted equalizer, then Macy Dobbs scored off an assist from Amalia Briseno in the 21st minute for a 2-1 lead.

Dobbs scored her second goal of the game unassisted in the 28th minute to cap off the night’s scoring.

BOYS GOLF

Rushford-Peterson 193, Caledonia 241

The Trojans golf squad picked up a win by 48 strokes on the Warriors’ home course.

R-P senior Andrew Hoiness had the day’s low score, carding a 39 on the day. Trojans senior Carson Thompson and Caledonia’s Evan Hawkins were tied in second with 45.

Grady Hengel was third on the Trojans with a score of 49, and while Jackson Dvorak and Ethan Bedard tied at 60, only one score was kept for the team’s final tally.

A 60 by Riley Aasum, Dylan Schroeder’s 64 and Isaac Housker’s 72 rounded out the scoring for the Warriors.

BOYS TENNIS

Schaeffer Academy 5, Cotter 2

The Ramblers dropped a road matchup against the Lions with a 5-2 split.

COLLEGE

BASEBALL

Minnesota Duluth 5, Winona State 4

Minnesota Duluth 6, Winona State 4

After WSU won the opening game of the road series on Sunday, the Warriors (7-14, 5-5) lost both games in a doubleheader against the Bulldogs (13-13, 7-6) on Monday.

In the first game, Duluth pulled off a walk-off comeback with five unanswered runs in a seven-inning win.

Winona State built up an early lead as senior right fielder Carter Brinkman doubled to score junior catcher Dane Weiland, then senior designated hitter Derek Baumgartner hit a two-run home run for a 3-0 score in the top of the first inning.

Two innings later, Brinkman singled to score Weiland for a 4-0 WSU lead through three innings.

The Bulldogs started their comeback in the bottom of the fifth inning, scoring three runs with a single and two sacrifice flies to cut the deficit to 4-3.

In the bottom of the seventh, Duluth loaded the bases with just one out, then tied the score and took the lead on back-to-back singles to seal the walk-off win.

Senior starting pitcher Dillon Whittaker threw 4 and ⅔ innings, allowing three runs, two earned runs, and five hits while walking two and striking out five. Sophomore relief pitcher Peter Tveite allowed four hits, one walk and two earned runs in 1 and ⅔ innings, with three strikeouts.

The second game was a back-and-forth nine inning affair in which the Bulldogs held on.

Duluth struck first, scoring one run in the bottom of the first and adding one more in the bottom of the fourth for a 2-0 lead before Winona State got on the board.

The Warriors responded in the top of the fifth as Brinkman hit a two RBI double to right field, scoring Weiland and senior outfielder Nick Herbst to tie the game 2-2.

That draw was short-lived, as Minnesota Duluth scored a run in the bottom of the fifth inning to regain the lead 3-2.

Winona State fought right back in the top of the sixth, scoring twice as Herbst drew a bases loaded walk and Brinkman reached on a fielder's choice that scored senior outfielder Blake Kretovics for a 4-3 Warriors advantage.

Yet again, Duluth was quick to respond, scoring two runs in the bottom of the sixth to grab a 504 lead and adding one insurance run in the seventh to seal the victory.

Junior starter Cameron Kramer pitched 6 and ⅓ innings, allowing six earned runs, 10 hits and no walks while striking out five. Senior reliever Zach Watzka threw 1 and ⅔ scoreless innings with one hit and one strikeout.

The Warriors will quickly get a shot to shake off the losses, continuing their road trip with a Tuesday doubleheader against Bemidji State.

