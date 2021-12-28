Local sports roundup: R-P boys basketball wins first game of home invite

Rushford-Peterson’s boys basketball team defeated previously-unbeaten Spring Grove by a 53-41 score in the Trojans’ first game of the Rushford-Peterson Christmas Invitational.

Spring Grove (3-1) started the game strong, taking a 12-5 lead in the first 12 minutes, but the Trojans (4-2) finished the half strong with a 19-7 run to take a narrow 24-21 advantage into halftime.

In the second half, R-P continued to pull away by outscoring Spring Grove 29-20.

Senior Malachi Bunke led the Trojans with 19 points in a strong shooting game in which the senior went 4-for-9 from three-point range and 3-for-3 on field goals.

Fellow senior Justin Ruberg also hit double digits with 15 points on 7-for-10 shooting, including 1-for-1 from three.

Pardeeville 66, Cochrane-Fountain City 45

In the first game of the Cochrane-Fountain City basketball tournament, the host Pirates (3-4) lost by 21 against Pardeeville (5-3).

Bulldogs senior Derek Lindert led all scorers with 30 points, just higher than the 27 points-per-game average he came into the game with.

The Pirates were led by senior Tristan Ostrem’s 15-point game and senior Ethan Hunger also hit double digits with 11.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Rushford-Peterson 61, Spring Grove 19

The Trojans (5-2) ran away with a 42-point win against Spring Grove (2-4) during the Rushford-Peterson Christmas Invitational.

By halftime, R-P had built up a 37-10 lead, then followed that up with a 24-9 score in the second half.

BOYS HOCKEY

Princeton 10, Cotter 3

The Ramblers (0-5) lost by seven goals against Princeton in the consolation round of the Herb Brooks Holiday Classic on Tuesday, following a 14-0 shutout at the hands of Pine City in the first round on Monday.

Princeton got on the board just 47 seconds into the game when Jake Patnode scored unassisted for a 1-0 lead.

Cotter was able to equalize shortly after, when Aaron Michaels scored on a powerplay at 4:14, with Jackson Coda picking up an assist on the play.

From that point Princeton started to run away with the game, scoring six consecutive goals with three in the first period and three in the second.

The Ramblers got back on the board at 13:13 in the second period when Coda scored a powerplay goal with an assist by Asher Rouleau for a 7-2 score.

Princeton scored twice in the first two minutes of the third period, but Cotter scored at 2:40 with Michaels netting his second of the game and Coda tallying his third point with an assist.

The Tigers wrapped up the scoring with one last goal at 3:53 in the third.

COLLEGE

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Saint Mary’s 83, UW-Superior 78

The Cardinals (4-4) won their first game of the D3hoops.com Classic in Las Vegas, beating University of Wisconsin-Superior (3-8) by five points.

SMU led by as many as 13 points in the middle of the second half, but the Yellowjackets went on a 16-2 run to take a 69-68 lead with 6:26 remaining.

The lead bounced back and forth for the next few minutes before the Cardinals went ahead 76-75 on a fast break by junior guard Raheem Anthony at 2:22 and Saint Mary’s never trailed again.

Anthony was the game’s leading scorer with 22 points. Sophomore forward Noah Frechette was next for the Cardinals with 16 and freshman guard Cameron Mallory also hit double digits at 10 points.

Junior guard Eli Vogel led the Yellowjackets with 19 points.

