Local sports roundup: Pirates softball splits at home tournament

Cochrane-Fountain City’s softball team had an up-and-down day at their home tournament, winning the first game of the day but losing the second.

The Pirates (7-11) started the day with a convincing 6-0 victory over Durand.

C-FC got things started with one run in the second inning, then pulled away with two in the fourth, one in the fifth and two more in the sixth.

Sophomore Emma Mann had the strongest day at the plate, going 2 for 4 with three RBI.

Junior Kortney Foley, freshman Aubrey Smith and senior Ava Schmitt all picked up one RBI and one hit. Senior McKinley Northrup went 2 for 3 with two runs scored

Sophomore Bella Holzer pitched a complete game shutout, allowing just four hits with no walks while striking out three.

In the second game of the day, Prescott got the better of the Pirates in a 14-4 game.

The Cardinals took a 6-0 lead in the top of the second inning, and while C-FC cut the deficit as low as 7-4 in the bottom of the fifth, a seven-run rally in the sixth sealed the Prescott victory.

G-E-T 4, Poynette 3

The RedHawks (12-3) picked up a narrow road nonconference win over the Pumas.

TENNIS

Waseca 6, Cotter 1

The Ramblers dropped a road matchup against Waseca on Saturday.

Cotter’s Logan Granseth picked up the team’s only win, a 6-1, 6-0 victory at one singles.

All three doubles matchups were close, with the Ramblers falling in three sets in each.

SOFTBALL

NSIC TOURNAMENT

The Warriors' run through the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference playoff bracket came to an end in the final game of the tournament on Saturday afternoon, losing 13-0 to top-seeded Augustana.

WSU advanced to the championship game with a 6-2 win over 9-seed Sioux Falls on Saturday morning, and the Warriors wrapped up the tournament with a 3-2 record with the two losses both to Augustana.

A trio of WSU players were named to the all-tournament team, with senior catcher Rylee Stout, junior infielder Libby Neveau and sophomore infielder Carly Engelhardt all earning the honor.

BASEBALL

Winona State 15, Concordia-St. Paul 2

The Warriors (16-21, 14-12) improved their position for next week’s NSIC tournament with a 13-run victory over the Golden Bears (17-28, 11-22), completing a three-game road sweep.

It has been a hot stretch for WSU, winning seven of their past nine games to secure the five seed in the playoffs, setting up a matchup against four-seed Minot State on Wednesday at 12:30 p.m. in Brandon, S.D.

Winona State’s final win of the regular season came thanks to some powerful hitting, with a trio of home runs setting the tone in a rout.

Sophomore shortstop Austin Beyer hit a two-run home run to score freshman second baseman Joshua Hawksford.

Hawkford went 1 for 2 with three walks, scoring two runs in the game. His fifth-inning double stretched his hitting streak to 11 straight games.

Junior first baseman Cooper Kapanke had a solo home run in the fourth inning and senior catcher Derek Baumgartner hit a grand slam in the fifth inning for the Warriors’ third and final home run of the day.

Junior starting pitcher Bailey Banaszynski earned the win for WSU, allowing two runs on five hits and a walk with six strikeouts.

Senior Zach Watzka and freshman Nevin Wall both threw a scoreless inning of relief apiece.

