Local sports roundup: Pair of Winhawks swimmers qualify for championship finals

A pair of Winona boys swimmers earned spots in Saturday’s state championship finals thanks to strong performances in the preliminary round on Friday at the MSHSL state swim meet in St. Paul.

Junior Colin White had the Winhawks’ best placement of the day, taking seventh in the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 53.72 to qualify for the championship finals.

White also placed 12th in the 100-yard freestyle at 49.25 to make the consolation race.

Senior Brayden Coudron swam a time of 54.50 to place eighth in the 100-yard butterfly and claim the final spot in Saturday’s championship final, just 0.03 seconds faster than ninth-place Owen Lehmkuhl of Northfield’s time of 54.53.

Junior Julias Hanson earned a spot as a consolation alternate with an 18th place finish in the butterfly with a time of 55.59.

In the 200-yard individual medley, Hanson finished 14th with a time of 2-minutes, 5.20-seconds to earn a spot in the consolation race.

Sophomore Elijah Vieth finished 16th in the 500 yard freestyle to grab the final consolation race spot with a time of 5:05.39.

The 400-yard relay team narrowly missed qualifying for the finals, placing ninth with a 3:20.51 time that was just shy of St. Thomas Academy’s 3:19.05 in eighth place. Instead, the Winhawks will compete in the consolation finals in the event.

Winona’s 200-yard freestyle relay team took 18th with a time of 1:32.16 to earn the second consolation alternate slot.

Winona’s 200-yard medley relay team was disqualified.

GYMNASTICS

Junior Abby Miller was the only competitor from the Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau co-op at the WIAA DIvision 2 state meet in Wisconsin Rapids on Friday.

The junior competed in the all-around, scoring 34.550 points and placing 20th out of 25 athletes that qualified.

Miller also earned a spot in the vault and balance beam’s individual competitions, finishing in a three-way tie for ninth in the vault with a score of 9.017, and taking 22nd in the balance beam at 8.250.

She also scored an 8.350 in the uneven bars and 8.933 in the floor exercise to round out her all-around performance.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Winona 54, Faribault 44

The Winhawks (16-10, 13-9) finished off the regular season with a home win over Big 9 Conference foe Faribault (3-22, 2-20).

WSHS junior Bryan Cassellius led all scorers with 17 points, joined in double digits by senior Shane Scharmach’s 12-point night, and seniors Jasper Hedin and Marcus Winter each scored 10.

COLLEGE

BASEBALL

MSOE 5, Saint Mary’s 4

The Cardinals (3-3) had a two-game winning streak snapped as a comeback came up short, losing by one run against Milwaukee School of Engineering (3-5) in a matchup in Florida.

The Raiders started strong with three runs in the first inning and one in the third for an early 4-0 advantage.

SMU fought back, scoring once in the top of the sixth and twice in the top of the seventh to cut the deficit to 4-3.

Sophomore third baseman Cameron Weber scored on a groundout by sophomore second baseman Ben Coons in the sixth, while sophomore shortstop Tanner Bauman scored on a sac fly by senior outfielder Tyler O’Brien and junior outfielder Brandon Merfeld scored on a Weber single in the seventh.

MSOE stretched its lead back to two runs with an RBI single in the bottom of the seventh.

The Cardinals scored one run in the top of the ninth, with Bauman scoring on an error, though they could not tie the score.

SMU sophomore starting pitcher Addison Hochevar threw 6 and 1/3 innings, striking out six and walking two while allowing five earned runs.

Sophomore reliever Dylan Westcott pitched 1 2/3 scoreless innings with one strikeout and one walk.

Florida Southern 13, Winona State 4

The Warriors (1-7) lost by nine runs against Florida Southern (9-6) in a matchup in Lakeland, Fla.

WSU scored first when senior outfielder Nick Herbst doubled to left center field to drive home freshman outfielder Mason Trocke in the top of the third inning, but Florida Southern scored three runs in the bottom of the third and never looked back.

Herbst had two of Winona State’s three RBI in the defeat.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0