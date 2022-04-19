Local sports roundup: Lewiston-Altura baseball has trouble in season opener

After a cold and rainy spring led to many cancellations, the Lewiston-Altura baseball team finally competed in its season opener on Tuesday, though visiting Three Rivers Conference foe Chatfield (2-0) spoiled the festivities with a 9-1 loss for the Cardinals (0-1).

Senior Caleb Mueller led the way for L-A, going 1-for-2 with a walk and scoring the team’s only run.

Rushford-Peterson 13, St. Charles 3

The Trojans (3-0, 3-0) ended their home win over the Three Rivers rival Saints (0-2, 0-2) in the sixth inning thanks to a 10-run deficit.

R-P scored early and often, with two runs in the first inning and five in the second for a quick 7-0 lead. St. Charles scored two in the third and one in the top of the fourth inning to cut it to a 7-3 score, but the Trojans scored one in the bottom of the fourth and it was off to the races again with three in the fifth and two in the sixth to finish off the game.

It was a full-team effort for R-P, with eight players driving in or scoring a run and all nine players reaching base at least once.

A pair of Trojans seniors had multi-hit days as center fielder Malachi Bunke went 2-for-3 with two RBI and one run scored and shortstop Alex Ronnenberg was 3-for-4 with two runs scored.

Two more Trojans had multi-RBI days as junior second baseman Riley Tesch was 1-for-2 with two RBI and two runs scored and senior catcher Thomas Ekern went 1-for-3 with two RBI and one run.

Additionally, freshman outfielder Jonah Bunke had three runs scored on a 1-for-2 performance thanks to a pair of walks.

On the mound, R-P senior Justin Ruberg had control the whole way, pitching all six innings with seven strikeouts, allowing seven hits and three earned runs with no walks.

G-E-T 3, West Salem 2

The RedHawks (3-3, 2-1) won a road Coulee Conference matchup against West Salem (1-4, 0-1) thanks to a pair of strong pitching performances.

Starter Thomas Haney threw 5 and ⅓ innings, allowing two runs with one strikeout, and reliever Jack Beedle sealed the win with 1 and ⅔ scoreless innings with one strikeout.

Ethan Stoner had G-E-T’s only RBI with a 1-for-3 performance in which he also scored a run.

Kenyon-Wanamingo 5, Cotter 4

The Ramblers (1-1) dropped a non-conference game by one run against the Knights (1-1). Senior Vanya Schultz and sophomore Brett Biesanz both had multi-hit days for Cotter.

C-FC 6, Melrose-Mindoro 3

C-FC 5, Melrose-Mindoro 2

The Pirates (2-1, 2-0) won their first games of the season, beating Dairyland foe Mel-Min (0-4, 0-2) twice in a home doubleheader.

SOFTBALL

Cotter 11, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 0

The Ramblers (2-0) won a non-conference road game against the Cougars (0-1) by an 11-run margin.

Senior Hailey Biesanz led off the game with her first career home run, and it was off to the races from there for the Ramblers. Biesanz ended the game going 3-for-3 with three runs scored and 3 RBI.

Senior Megan Morgan went 2-for-3 with two RBI and eighth grader Savannah Repinski went 2-for-3 with a double and two runs.

Sophomore Madison Hazelton threw a five inning shutout with nine strikeouts, allowing just one hit and one walk.

Winona 8, Rochester Century 0

The Winhawks (3-0, 3-0) played their first game in 17 days, winning a home matchup against the Panthers (0-3, 0-3) by eight runs in a Big 9 Conference matchup.

Junior pitcher Makayla Steffes only allowed one hit in five innings, striking out 11 batters, while also going 2-for-4 with a double and a stolen base on offense. Sophomore Lauren Kreckow also pitched two shutout innings.

Junior Ava Hamsund went 2-for-3 with a double, two runs and two RBI, senior Grace Fricke went 1-for-3 with two runs and one RBI and sophomore Avery Engbrecht knocked in a pair of RBI.

Chatfield 11, Lewiston-Altura 1

The Cardinals (0-1, 0-1) softball team started the season on Tuesday as well, falling by 10 runs against the Gophers (4-0, 2-0).

Chatfield scored one run in the first inning, but L-A tied the score in the top of the second when Jordan Wing drove in junior Olivia Barkheim for the team’s only run of the day.

The Gophers scored two runs in the third, two in the fourth and six in the fifth to finish off the 10-run victory.

Barkheim went 1-for-2 with a triple and a run scored, Wing went 1-for-2 with an RBI and junior Morgan Jackson went 2-for-2.

St. Charles 15, Rushford-Peterson 0

The Saints (1-1, 1-1) were led by a dominant pitching performance as they soundly defeated the Trojans (2-1, 2-1) in a Three Rivers Conference matchup in St. Charles.

Brenna Koeppel allowed just one baserunner in her four innings of work, striking out nine R-P batters along the way.

Freshman Linsey Hoiness broke up the no-hit bid with a 1-for-1 hitting performance for the Trojans.

G-E-T 11, Black River Falls 0

Pitcher Genna O’Neill strikes out 12 and hits 2-for-4 with three RBIs for G-E-T as the RedHawks shutout the Tigers. The Tigers only recorded one hit.

Maggie Bistodeau and Lindsey Lettner each recorded two hits while Ryann Duffenbach scored two RBIs on a double.

Melrose-Mindoro 3, C-FC 2

Melrose-Mindoro 6, C-FC 5

The Pirates (1-6, 1-2) lost a pair of games in a home doubleheader against the Mustangs (7-1, 6-0).

GOLF

La Crescent-Hokah 161, Rushford-Peterson 195

The Lancers bested Rushford-Peterson by 34 strokes in a head-to-head meeting at the Viking Golf Course, claiming the top three positions in the individual leaderboard.

LC-H sophomore Wyatt Farrell led all golfers, shooting one-over on a par 35. Lancers freshman Ryan Nutter finished second at three-over while junior Ben Kerska placed third shooting six-over. Senior Carson Reider rounded out the score with a 46.

Rushford-Peterson’s best finish was senior Andrew Hoiness, placing fourth overall at 10-over 45, with junior Grady Hengel second at 47, junior Jackson Dvorak third at 51 and Carson Thompson at 52 to wrap up the team’s scoring.

TRACK AND FIELD

Knight Invite

The Cochrane-Fountain City squad competed in the Knight Invite at Onalaska Luther, where the girls placed fifth out of 11 teams and the boys took eighth out of 10, with a handful of top placements from both boys and girls athletes.

Junior Wesley Pronschinske was the Pirates’ only multi-event winner of the meet, winning the boys 1600-meter run with a time of 4-minutes, 41.39-seconds and coming away victorious in the 3200-meter run at 10:35.42.

The boys had two more third-place finishers as freshman Grayden Barum tied for third in the high jump at 5-feet, 4-inches and senior Karter Domine placed third in the pole vault at 9-feet, 6-inches.

The girls team had two individual champions, and one relay champion.

Senior Haili Brone won the 200-meter dash with a time of 28.75 seconds, also placing second in the 100-meter dash at 13.78.

Junior Breilynn Halverson picked up C-FC’s other victory, winning the 800-meter run at 2:33.18.

The C-FC 4x400 relay team won the event at 4:25.75, more than 14 seconds ahead of second-place Sparta.

The 400-meter dash featured two Pirates in the top four as freshman Alyvia Arneson took second at 1:08.30 and freshman Ana Knecht placed fourth at 1:08.42.

Junior Mikayla Steil also picked up a fourth-place finish for C-FC with a throw of 30-feet, 10.75 inches in the shot put.

Lake City Invitational

Rushford-Peterson/Houston’s track teams traveled to Lake City for an invite, with the boys taking third out of seven teams and the girls placing fifth out of seven teams.

A pair of boys won events for the Trojans.

Tyler Rislov claimed first place in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:10.67, while also taking second in the 1600-meter run at 4:46.53.

Aaron Prinsen took first in the pole vault with a height of 12-feet, also taking second in the 300-meter hurdles at 44.28 and third in the 110-hurdles at 17.44

Jackson Bergan had a pair of second-place finishes, with a shot put of 40-feet, 8-inches and a discus throw of 126-feet.

Dalton Hoel placed third in the 400-meter dash with a time of 54.24, also placing fourth in the long jump at 18-feet, 9.5-inches.

In the triple jump, Gregg Gile earned third place at 38-feet, 0.5-inches.

Tyler Betthauser earned a fourth-place finish in the 3200-meter run with a time of 11:55.11.

The Trojans girls had one winner, as Ashtyn Meyer took first in the shot put with a distance of 27-feet, 7.5-inches. Elizabeth Jandt placed fourth in the event at 26-feet, 7-inches, while also claiming fifth in the discus at 68-feet.

Brielle Rasmussen took second in two events, running the 100-meter dash in 13.59 and the 200-meter dash in 28.00.

In the pole vault, Lauren Honken placed fifth at a height of 7-feet.

Aubryana Boldt earned two fifth-place finishes with a long jump of 29-feet, 6-inches and a time of 18.84 in the 100-meter hurdles.

COLLEGE

BASEBALL

Saint Mary’s 6, Hamline 4

Saint Mary’s 9, Hamline 1

It took a bit for SMU’s bats to awaken, but the Cardinals (14-13, 6-4) picked up a sweep over the MIAC rival Royals (7-16, 1-6) in a home doubleheader.

Hamline built up an early lead in the first game, scoring one run in the first and three runs in the second for a 4-0 lead that held firm through the end of the fourth inning.

In the fifth, Saint Mary’s cut into the deficit with a three-run rally. Junior designated hitter Daniel Marxen hit a sacrifice fly to score sophomore shortstop Tanner Bauman for the first run of the game, and senior center fielder Tyler O’Brien singled to drive in junior right fielder Brandon Merfeld and junior catcher Trevon VanEgtern to make it 4-3.

The Cardinals jumped ahead with three more runs in the bottom of the sixth. VanEgtern singled to score sophomore second baseman Ben Coons to tie it, then Marxen singled to score Merfeld and Bauman and seal the win.

Sophomore starter Jordan Zabel allowed two earned runs, with four total runs, in five innings, with three hits and five walks while striking out four. Junior reliever Timmy Smith earned the win, throwing 1 and ⅔ scoreless innings with two walks, one hit and two strikeouts. Sophomore reliever Andrew Fischer earned a save with ⅓ inning pitched and one strikeout.

It took Saint Mary’s a bit to wake up the offense again in game two, following up three scoreless innings with a seven-run fourth inning that put them in the lead for good.

A trio of Cardinals had multi-hit games as Marxen went 2-for-4 with one RBI and one run scored, freshman left fielder Cam Miller went 2-for-4 with one RBI and sophomore third baseman Cameron Weber went 2-for-4 with two runs scored.

Senior starting pitcher Jake Mercado pitched five innings of one-run ball, allowing three hits with no walks, striking out three. Senior reliever Justin Haugo picked up a four-inning save, allowing three hits, no walks and no runs while striking out two batters.

SOFTBALL

No. 14 Bethel 2, Saint Mary’s 0

No. 14 Betel 3, Saint Mary’s 0

The Cardinals (12-12, 5-8) hung tough against one of the top teams in the nation, but still got shut out in both games of Tuesday’s doubleheader against Bethel (19-2, 8-0).

In the first game, Bethel junior pitcher Kayla Simacek pitched a seven-inning perfect game with 11 strikeouts.

Saint Mary’s freshman pitcher Sarah Kraus had a stellar outing of her own, allowing just one earned run and two total with five hits, two walks and eight strikeouts.

The two pitchers kept dueling in the second game, with Simacek again coming out on top.

This time, the Bethel ace allowed six hits and a hit batter, but still kept the Cardinals scoreless and struck out eight.

Kraus allowed three earned runs, five hits and two walks, while striking out seven.

Freshman right fielder Allison Ciero had the best day at the plate for SMU, going 2-for-3 with a steal and a double for the team’s only extra-base hit of the doubleheader.

