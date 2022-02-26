Local sports roundup: LA/RP wrestlers narrowly miss state qualification

The L-A/R-P co-op had nine wrestlers still alive after Friday’s first day of competition at the Section 1AA meet in Rochester, though none of them punched their ticket to state Saturday.

The closest call came in the 182-pound bracket where senior Tyler Kryzer had battled his way through the wrestle backs to take third place.

Kryzer defeated Waseca junior Peyton Garza in a 6-3 decision to take third, but lost in a match to qualify for state, falling 9-2 against senior Gabe Tupper of Zumbrota-Mazeppa

One other LARP wrestler made it to the third-place match.

Senior Tyler Kreidermacher lost in his second match of the 113-pound main bracket on Friday, then rattled off a trio of wins in the wrestle backs to set up a third-place rematch against Kasson-Mantorville eighth grader Jonah Coleman, who defeated him 8-0 a day earlier.

Coleman got the better of Kreidermacher in the third-place match in a 5-0 decision, as the LARP senior closed his career with a fourth-place finish.

A trio of Screaming Eagles made it through the wrestlebacks into the fifth-place match, and all three of them won their final matches of the tournament.

Sophomore Jordan Zibrowski won a 7-3 decision over Pine Island eighth grader Nick Thein at 126, freshman Quintin Betthauser pinned P-E-M junior Garion Wallgren at 132 pounds and senior Jacob Meyer pinned Waseca eighth grader Matthew Veroeven in the 195-pound bracket.

GYMNASTICS

WIAA Division 2 West Salem Sectional

The Sparta and West Salem co-op gymnastics teams qualified for the WIAA Division 2 team state meet by taking first and second, respectively, at the West Salem Sectional on Saturday.

The Spartans posted a score of 141.9, and the West Salem co-op followed with a 139.775 to edge the G-E-T co-op (137.075) for second.

G-E-T co-op junior Abby Miller qualified for state as an individual; she was fourth in the all-around (36.05) behind a third-place finish on the vault (9.2) and a fourth-place finish on the beam (9.075).

BOYS BASKETBALL

G-E-T 61, Viroqua 48

The Red Hawks (11-13) closed out the regular season with a home Coulee Conference win over Viroqua (6-17, 2-9).

G-E-T sophomore Cody Schmitz had another one of his fantastic games, leading all scorers with 40 points. Junior Will Mack joined him in double figures by scoring 15

Viroqua was led by 19 points from senior Griffin Olson.

Winona 61, Rochester John Marshall 48

The Winhakws (14-10, 11-9) picked up a Big 9 Conference win at home in a 13-point victory over RJM (7-16, 5-15).

COLLEGE

WOMEN’S HOCKEY

(3) SAINT MARY'S 5, (6) SAINT BENEDICT 3

The Cardinals (13-9-2) scored a season-high five goals, with five different goal scorers, to advance past the Bennies (10-12-1) in the NSIC quarterfinals.

Kennedy Kraus scored a goal eight minutes into the game and assisted on the game-winner nine minutes into the third period after St. Benedict had fought back from a 3-0 SMU lead to tie the game 3-3. Anna Braun also had a goal and an assist in the game for SMU, helping on the Cards' third goal of the game and scoring unassisted on an insurance goal in the third.

Saint Mary’s will face off against two-seed Hamline on Wednesday at 7 p.m. in Saint Paul. The two teams split their regular season series with the Cardinals winning 3-2 on the road and losing 4-1 at home.

TRACK AND FIELD

NSIC Indoor Championships

The Winona State University women’s team had a pair of record-setting performances Friday and Saturday at the conference title meet.

Shereen Vallabouy set a new NSIC record in the women's 400-meter race on Saturday, winning the event with a time of 54.94, breaking a 12-year-old conference mark and setting a school record in the process.

Lindsay Cunningham won the 5,000-meter race with a time of 16:33.71, a new WSU best.

As a team, Winona State finished fourth overall with 63 points, 22 points ahead of fifth-place Minnesota-Duluth at 41. The host Minnesota State Mavericks won the conference title with 243 points overall.

