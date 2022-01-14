Local sports roundup: G-E-T boys hoops falls to Onalaska Luther

Onalaska Luther (11-1, 5-1) breezed past Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau (5-7, 1-3) for an 18-point lead by the end of the first half of the teams’ boys basketball matchup before finishing off an 86-62 win.

Senior Gavin Proudfoot made 12 of 17 shots and scored a team-high 24 points as Luther countered G-E-T sophomore Cody Schmitz’s game-high 26. Schmitz made 10 of 20 shots and 1 of 4 attempts from the 3-point line.

Sophomore Logan Bahr made four 3-pointers and scored 12 points to go with a game-high nine rebounds for the Knights. Teammate Kodi Miller added 11 points and six assists.

WRESTLING

Aquinas 47, G-E-T/Melrose-Mindoro 27

Aquinas took control of the Titans by winning four straight matches after a Tanner Andersen pin at 138 pounds. Tate Flege (145), Joe Penchi (152), Calvin Hargrove (160) and David Malin (170) all won to get the Blugolds rolling.

COLLEGE

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Minnesota Duluth 86, Winona State 71

The Warriors could not pull off an upset over the No. 5 Bulldogs on Friday night, falling by 15 points in Winona.

Minnesota Duluth built up a nine-point lead by halftime, 42-33, then coasted to victory with a 44-38 margin in the second half as well.

The Bulldogs (16-0, 9-0) had four players in double figures, led by sophomore Austin Andrews’ 29-point, 14-rebound night.

WSU (9-5, 5-4) had two players in double digits as junior Luke Martens scored 11 and junior Alec Rosner scored 10.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Minnesota Duluth 61, Winona State 47

The Warriors (7-8, 4-7) fell short against the NSIC rival Bulldogs (11-4, 9-2) despite a strong start in the home contest.

WSU was ahead 10-4 at the end of the first quarter, but a 22-12 margin in favor of Duluth in the second quarter put the visitors ahead 26-22 at the break and eventually pulling away for the 14-point win.

Duluth senior Sarah Grow led all scorers with 20 points, and fellow Bulldogs senior Brooke Olson had a double-double with 13 points, 10 rebounds

Winona State was led by senior Taylor Hustad’s 16 points, the only Warrior to hit double digits.

MEN’S HOCKEY

UW-Stout 6, Saint Mary’s 3

The Cardinals (4-9-1) dropped a home game against University of Wisconsin-Stout (5-10) as the Blue Devils pulled away in a comeback effort.

Following a 1-1 tie in the first period, thanks to a goal by SMU sophomore Nick Kiemel, the Cardinals took a 2-1 lead at 1:45 in the second period when freshman Laudon Poelinger scored off an assist by fellow freshman Nathan Solis.

That lead evaporated as Stout scored five consecutive goals, with four in the second and one in the third period, to race out to a 6-2 lead.

SMU senior Trevor Paradise scored at 16:08 in the third to make it 6-3, but it did not spark a comeback in the waning minutes.

