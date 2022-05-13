Local sports roundup: Cotter softball wins walk-off to split at tournament

Cotter’s softball team had an up-and-down start to their tournament trip to Mankato on Friday, losing the first game on Friday and winning the second.

First up was a 6-2 loss against New Ulm.

The Ramblers (12-3) took an early lead over the Eagles when senior outfielder Megan Morgan hit an RBI single in the third inning to go ahead 2-1.

New Ulm struck back with two runs in the fourth and three more in the sixth to close out the win.

Cotter sophomore pitcher Madison Hazelton took the loss, allowing six runs but only three earned runs as the Ramblers committed three errors.

In game two, Cotter bounced back with a 2-1 walkoff win over Benilde St. Margaret’s.

Trailing by a run, eighth grader Mallory Biesanz led the bottom of the seventh inning by drawing a walk, and senior Ali French singled to move pinch runner eighth grader Briar Rouleau to third base. French advanced to second on the play as well.

Eighth grader Savannah Repinski sent Rouleau home with a single for the tying run, and Morgan followed with a walk-off single to score French.

French, Morgan, Repinski and senior Mallory Ehlenfeldt all tied for the team lead with two hits apiece.

Hazelton earned the win, allowing only four hits and one run with no walks while striking out nine.

The Ramblers will be back in action in Mankato on Saturday.

Caledonia 6, Rushford-Peterson 3

Left fielder Brooke Johnson was 2 for 3 and drove in two runs for the Trojans (5-8, 2-7), who scored all of their runs in the bottom of the first inning of their home Three Rivers Conference loss.

The Warriors took a 4-3 lead with a three-run third and added runs in the fourth and seventh.

Cassandra Boyum also had two hits for Rushford-Peterson.

La Crescent-Hokah 15, Lewiston-Altura 5

The Cardinals (4-12, 4-10) took a 2-0 lead in the first inning, but could not hold on in a six-inning conference loss at home against the Lancers.

La Crescent tied the score at 2-2 in the second inning, then took a 5-2 lead in the third and led from there. A nine-run sixth inning closed out the 10-run game.

Lancers freshman Abbi Ernster led the team at the plate, going 3 for 3 with two doubles, a steal, three RBI and three runs scored. Junior Kelsey Kiesau went 2 for 5 with two doubles, one run and five RBI in another strong day.

Lewiston-Altura was led by sophomore Staytlen Seefeldt, who was 2 for 4 with a steal and one run scored, and sophomore Natalie Lubinski went 1 for 3 with two RBI as well.

BASEBALL

La Crescent-Hokah 11, Lewiston-Altura 0

The Cardinals only managed one hit against Sam Erpenbach, and that was a one-out single by left fielder Gavin Salvetti in the first inning.

Lewiston-Altura (3-7, 2-7) gave up all of the Lancers’ runs in the first three innings and struck out five times without drawing a walk from Erpenbach during the five-inning Three Rivers Conference road loss.

Kyle Fredrickson was the Cardinals’ starting pitcher and allowed nine hits and eight earned runs over three innings.

Cotter 6, Fillmore Central 3

Fillmore Central 8, Cotter 3

The Ramblers (2-10, 1-8) picked up their first Three Rivers Conference win of the season in the first game of a home doubleheader, but fell in game two against the Falcons.

COLLEGE

SOFTBALL

Winona State 6, Washburn 1

Rogers State 10, Winona State 3

The Warriors picked up their first win of the NCAA Division 2 Tournament on Friday afternoon, but shortly after, their season came to a close with their second loss against the top-seeded Hillcats.

In the first game of the day, eight-seed WSU scored early and often in a five-run victory over five-seed Washburn.

Sophomore second baseman Teaghan Amwoza hit a two-run home run to start the scoring in the second inning, driving home junior third baseman Libby Neveau.

In the fourth inning, sophomore shortstop Abbie Hlas hit a two-run single that drove in senior first baseman Ann Smolenski and freshman pinch runner Corinna Loshek.

Hlas was back at it in the sixth inning, reaching on a scoring error that scored Smolenski and senior Kayla Kerkman for a 6-0 lead.

Washburn scored its only run in the sixth inning, but it was too little too late.

Senior pitcher Liz Pautz was lights out as usual for Winona State, throwing a complete game while allowing one hit, two walks and one run with six strikeouts.

Things started well for the Warriors in the second game, but top-seeded Rogers State was too much to handle.

Sophomore center fielder Sam Keller hit a solo home run in the top of the first inning for a 1-0 lead, and a solo home run by Neveau and a dropped third strike that scored Kerkman gave the Warriors a 3-0 edge through two innings of play.

The Hillcats chipped away with one run in the bottom of the third, then jumped ahead 4-3 with a three-run fourth before lengthening the gap with six runs in the fifth inning.

Pautz had a tough time in her third game over the span of two days, allowing four earned runs, with six total, five hits and five walks with five strikeouts in 4 and ⅓ innings.

Freshman Abby Smith threw 1 and ⅔ innings of relief while allowing four runs, none of them earned, one hit and two walks with one strikeout.

BASEBALL

Minnesota-Duluth 7, Winona State 1

The Warriors baseball team also had its season come to an end, losing by six runs against Minnesota-Duluth in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference tournament.

UMD’s Austin Gordon put the Bulldogs ahead 3-0 in the first inning with a three-run home run and they never trailed from then on.

Winona State’s lone run was a solo home run in the fifth inning by freshman infielder Miller Wallace, who hit a two-run homer in the Warriors’ prior game of the tournament, a 12-4 loss against Augustana.

TRACK AND FIELD

NSIC Championships

Sophomore Lindsay Cunningham made her mark on the NSIC record books, setting the conference record with a time of 34-minutes, 9.57-seconds in the 10K to best the previous record of 34:12.43 ran by Northern State’s Sasha Hovind in 2018.

As a whole, the WSU women rank 10th out of 15 teams with 10 points. Minnesota State-Mankato is leading with a score of 79.

Competition resumes in Aberdeen, S.D. on Saturday morning.

MIAC Championships

Saint Mary’s played host to the conference championship meet, though it was a tough day for the home team as the Cardinals men are in eighth place out of 11 teams and the women’s squad are 12th out of 12 in the first day of competition.

The Cardinals’ best finish of the day came in the men’s pole vault as freshman Aidan Gatz recorded a height of 4.46 meters to finish in fourth place.

Senior Sydney Klauser had the women’s team’s top performance as she placed 10th in the 200-meter dash with a time of 26.66.

There were eight facility records broken during the meet, and one conference mark surpassed as Gustavus' Birgen Nelson also took down the conference record in the 100-meter hurdles with a prelim time of 13.80, breaking the previous record of 14.13 that had stood since 2014.

Action will continue in Winona on Saturday afternoon.

