Local sports roundup: Cotter softball pitches second no-hitter of week

For the second time this week, Cotter’s softball team kept the opposition hitless.

On Thursday in the second game of a road doubleheader against Caledonia, sophomore Madison Hazelton and eighth grader Savannah Repinski combined for a six-inning no-hitter with 12 strikeouts between the two of them as the Ramblers won 10-0.

Hazelton had an individual no-hitter on Monday against La Crescent-Hokah in a seven-inning game, and just three days later she threw four hitless innings with 10 strikeouts. The game’s only baserunner came on a dropped third strike in the third inning.

In his many years of coaching, Cotter coach Pat Bowlin is not sure if he has ever seen such a dominant week.

“I would say unlikely, I don’t remember it at the very least,” Bowlin said. “Right now Madison is about as sharp as she’s ever been. Her control is outstanding, she’s hitting her spots and not giving many good pitches to hit.”

So far this season, Hazelton has thrown 58 innings, allowing just two earned runs for a 0.24 ERA while striking out 107 to average just under two strikeouts per inning.

Repinski dazzled as well in her two innings, picking up a pair of strikeouts and preventing any Warriors from reaching base.

It was a difficult one-two punch to face, as the righty Hazelton and lefty Repinski varied their approach to keep the opposition off-balance.

“Savannah’s got a lot of side movement on her pitches and Madison’s got more hop up in the zone. The two, I would think, would be a very difficult transition for any hitter,” Bowlin said.

The Cotter hitters were on a roll in the 10-run win as well, with three multi-hit games and one multi-RBI performance.

Repinski went 2 for 3 with a double and an RBI, senior Megan Morgan went 2 for 2 and sophomore Milana Shira was 2 for 3. Eighth grader Amelia Krage went 1 for 3 with a pair of RBI.

All nine of the Ramblers scored at least one run, with senior Alison French as the only player to score twice.

In game one, Cotter (10-2, 9-2) shutout the Three Rivers Conference rival Warriors (4-5, 4-5) as well in a 6-0 win.

French had a strong game at the plate, hitting 2 for 4 with a home run and a double, driving in one RBI and scoring a pair of runs. Morgan had the Ramblers’ other RBI while going 1 for 4 and scoring a run.

Hazelton and Repinski combined for the shutout again, with Hazelton throwing five innings with 13 strikeouts and Repinksi throwing two frames and striking out four.

Winona 8, Northfield 5

The Winhawks (12-1, 10-1) needed extra innings to win a nine-inning road Big 9 matchup against the Raiders (7-3, 6-3).

Sophomore Olivia Poulin led the way at the plate, hitting 4 for 5 with a double, a triple and two runs scored.

Three more Winhawks had three-hits days.

Junior Makayla Steffes went 3 for 4 with a walk, two runs and two RBI, senior Grace Fricke went 3 for 5 with two doubles and two RBI and junior Ava Hamsund went 3 for 5 with an RBI.

Blair-Taylor 2, G-E-T 0

The Red Hawks and Wildcats met up in Galesville for a high-stakes nonconference clash, and Blair-Taylor (16-0) stayed undefeated in a shutout win over G-E-T (10-3).

B-T junior Abby Thompson and G-E-T senior Genna O’Neill were locked in a pitcher’s duel, though Thompson came out on top with seven scoreless innings, allowing four hits and two walks with 13 strikeouts. O’Neill allowed two runs, seven hits and no walks with nine strikeouts.

O’Neill also had a strong day at the plate, going 2 for 3 with a double.

Juniors Lexi Lofgren and Callie Wagner each drove in runs for the Wildcats.

Southland 7, Lewiston-Altura 5

The Cardinals (3-7, 3-6) kept it close, but fell late against Three Rivers foe Southland.

L-A had a 2-1 lead at the end of the first inning, then made it 3-1 in the second, but one run by Southland in the third narrowed the gap and a three-run top of the fifth put the Rebels up 5-3.

The Cardinals tied the game with one run in both the fifth and sixth innings, but a two-run seventh earned Southland the win.

Senior Madison Oslie led L-A at the plate, going 2 for 3 with a run and an RBI. Junior Olivia Barkheim went 1 for 3 with a double and two RBI and sophomore Tiegan Prigge was 1 for 3 with a walk and two runs scored.

Wabasha-Kellogg 6, Rushford-Peterson 0

The Trojans (4-6, 1-5) lost a home Three Rivers Conference matchup by six runs against the Falcons (6-2, 5-2).

W-K did not have one large scoring rally, instead scoring one run in the first, third, fourth and fifth inning while scoring two in the second.

The Trojans had four total hits, with two players picking up two hits apiece. Sophomore Rebecca Magin went 2 for 3 and sophomore Cassandra Boyum went 2 for 2.

BASEBALL

G-E-T 6, Luther 0

G-E-T 14, Luther 3

The Red Hawks (9-4, 7-2) picked up a pair of Coulee Conference road victories over the Knights (3-11, 2-7).

First up was a 6-0 win, which completed a game that originally began on April 5. G-E-T led 2-0 when the game was suspended in the fifth inning due to rain, and scored four more runs to close out the win on Thursday.

In game two, the Red Hawks poured on the runs in a five-inning victory.

Owen Eddy had a big day, going 2 for 3 with a home run and a double, scoring two runs and driving in five RBI. Collin Handke went 3 for 3 with two doubles, three RBI and one run, Zach Grams was 2 for 2 with two RBI and three runs scored and Thomas Haney went 2 for 3 with a run scored.

The Red Hawks had five pitchers take the rubber, allowing two earned runs and three total as a unit.

Caledonia 8, Cotter 1

Caledonia 10, Cotter 5

The Ramblers (1-9, 0-7) were swept by the Warriors (4-5, 4-4) in a Three Rivers doubleheader in Winona.

In game one, the Warriors scored eight runs in the first two innings to hold a big lead throughout the game. A six-run fourth inning in game two once again lifted the Warriors to a win where Thane Meiners struck out 10 batters in a six-inning start.

Cotter’s lone run in game one came when senior Payton Weifenbach drove in sophomore Brett Biesanz.

The Ramblers offense was more active in the second game, with senior Vanya Schultz going 1 for 4 with a triple, two RBI and a run scored to lead the way, with freshman Patrick Morgan and junior Peter Swanson also driving in one RBI apiece.

Northfield 4, Winona 2

The Winhawks (4-5, 3-4) dropped a Big 9 Conference matchup in extra innings, falling by two runs in the ninth against Northfield (4-5, 4-4).

GOLF

Falcon Invite

The Lewiston-Altura and Rushford-Peterson golf teams competed in the 18-hole Falcon Invite in Wabasha, with top performances for both programs.

In the boys team standings, R-P finished second with a score of 353 while L-A took sixth at 412. La Crescent-Hokah won the meet with a score of 329.

A pair of Trojans had the best local performances, with junior Grady Hengel and senior Andrew Hoiness tying in fourth at 84.

R-P senior Carson Thompason had the third-best score at 90 in 11th place out of the 50-player field, while L-A was led by sophomore Anders Shurson’s 92 in 13th.

The Cardinals girls team placed sixth out of six with a score of 504, with Fillmore Central’s team winning at 393.

Junior Halle McElmury cracked the top five with a score of 100, tying for fifth place in the 30-golfer field.

TRACK AND FIELD

Mayo Dick Norman Invitational

Winona traveled to Rochester to compete in the Mayo Dick Norman Invitational, where the Winhawks boys placed eighth out of eight teams and the girls took fifth out of seven teams.

A pair of WSHS girls won their events, with sophomore Shay Berlin-Burns winning the discus with a throw of 112-feet, 7-inches and freshman Adriana Brenengen winning both the 100-meter dash and 200-meter dash with times of 13.09 and 26.77 respectively.

Two more Winhawks had second-place finishes with senior Mandy Duellman in the shot put (35-feet, 2.5-inches) and sophomore Mollie Ping in the 3,200-meter run (12:07.08) as runner-ups.

Another pair earned third-place finishes: eighth grader Calla Pike in the 800-meter run (2:34.09) and sophomore Carly Conway in the long jump (15-feet, 10.5-inches).

The Winhawks boys had a pair of athletes take third place in their best finishes of the meet, with junior Brayden Draheim accomplishing the feat in the 400-meter run (52.56) and triple jump (41-feet, 6.75-inches) as well as junior Myles Rasmussen in the 3,200 (10:29.10).

COLLEGE

SOFTBALL

(3) Winona State 8, (6) Concordia-St. Paul 7

The third-seeded Warriors survived a scare in the first round of the NSIC championship tournament in Rochester, overcoming a five-run deficit for an 8-7 victory over the sixth-seeded Golden Bears.

WSU senior pitcher Liz Pautz had some early struggles, allowing two runs in the first inning and three runs in the second for a 5-0 Concordia lead.

Winona State chipped away with a third-inning solo home run by sophomore Carly Englehardt, as well as a sacrifice groundout by senior Ann Smolenski that scored freshman Corinna Loshek in the fifth inning for a 5-2 score.

The Golden Bears got the lead back up to five with a pair of runs in the top of the sixth, but WSU scored six runs with a pair of home runs in the bottom of the sixth to take the lead for good.

Sophomore Sam Keller started the inning with a leadoff single, and sophomore Abbie Hlas followed up in the next at-bat with a two-run home run for a 7-4 score.

Senior Rylee Stout got on with a double, and a pair of walks by senior Marissa Mullen and Englehardt loaded the bases.

Next up was junior Libby Neveau, who gave the Warriors their first lead of the game with a grand slam.

Pautz returned to the pitching circle in the seventh inning to earn a save.

In total, Pautz threw 2 and ⅔ innings with five earned runs, six hits and five walks allowed and three strikeouts. Freshman Abby Smith picked up the win with 4 and ⅓ innings, two earned runs, two hits and two walks with two strikeouts.

The Warriors move on to the quarterfinals, where they will face second-seeded Minnesota State-Mankato on Friday at Noon.

