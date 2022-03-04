Local sports roundup: Cardinals boys win first-round playoff game

Lewiston-Altura’s boys basketball team picked up a postseason win for the second season in a row on Thursday, defeating Dover-Eyota 54-37 in Lewiston during the first round of the Section 1AA tournament.

The Cardinals (19-8) only led 24-23 at halftime, but they pulled away from the Eagles (6-21) with a dominant second half performance, outscoring their foes 30-13.

L-A senior Thomas Menk led all scorers with 24 points, grabbing nine rebounds as well to narrowly miss a double-double.

Fellow senior Collin Bonow also reached double figures for the Cardinals, scoring 19.

Dover-Eyota was led by Brady Meyers’ 12-point game.

Rushford-Peterson 59, Schaeffer Academy 35

The Trojans (21-4) got their postseason started with a win, beating the Lions (10-17) by 24 in a Section 1A matchup in Rushford.

R-P built up a 38-18 lead by halftime and cruised to the finish with a 21-17 margin in the second half.

A pair of seniors led the way for the Trojans as forward Justin Ruberg scored 21 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for a double-double and guard Malachi Bunke went 6-for-6 from the floor, including 5-for-5 from 3-point range, in a 19-point performance.

La Crescent-Hokah 74, Cotter 33

The Ramblers (7-20) saw their season come to a close in the first round of the Section 1AA tournament, losing by 41 on the road against the Lancers (17-7).

Senior Payton Weifenbach and sophomore Luke Gardner tied for the Cotter scoring lead with nine points apiece.

LC-H’s Carter Todd led all scorers with 18 points, joined in double figures by Parker McQuin’s 15 and Cam Manske’s 13.

COLLEGE

BASEBALL

Winona 9, Findlay 6

The Warriors (1-6) picked up their first win of the season, defeating the Oilers (1-9) in Auburndale, Fla. in the first game of WSU’s Florida trip.

WSU’s offense was alive early and often, scoring one run in the top of the first inning then scoring every inning between the third and sixth before tacking on an insurance run in the eighth.

Senior catcher Derek Baumgartner hit a pair of home runs, a two-RBI shot in the third and another two-RBI homer in the eighth, and senior outfielder Carter Brinkman also went out of the park in the fifth inning on a solo home run.

Senior outfielder Nick Herbst went 4-for-6 with two RBI and two runs scored and sophomore shortstop Austin Beyer went 2-for-5 with two runs scored to join Baumgartner in collecting multiple hits.

WSU senior starting pitcher Nicolas Herold threw 3 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs and walking three while striking out five.

Junior reliever Caleb Strack earned the win, throwing 3 1/3 innings of relief, striking out seven while walking two and allowing one earned run.

Senior reliever Justin Firpo closed out the game with two innings of work, allowing two runs, one earned, with one strikeout and one walk.

Saint Mary’s 16, Rose-Hulman 7

The Cardinals (3-2) snapped a two-loss streak in a shootout win over the Fightin’ Engineers (3-2).

SMU scored eight runs in the top of the second inning, with a rally of singles and errors doing the damage, and they never trailed.

Six players tallied multiple hits for the Cardinals, with four notching multiple RBI and five scoring multiple runs.

Senior outfielder Tyler O’Brien went 3-for-5 with two RBI and two runs scored and junior outfielder Brandon Merfeld went 3-for-4 with one RBI and four runs scored nio the team’s three-hit days,

Sophomore third baseman Cameron Weber went 2-for-4 with one RBI and three runs scored, sophomore second baseman Ben Coons was 2-for-5 with two RBI, junior designated hitter Trevon VanEgtern was 2-for-4 with one RBI and one run scored and sophomore shortstop Tanner Bauman went 2-for-5 with two RBI and two runs scored.

Sophomore starting pitcher Andrew Fischer pitched 6 and 2/3 innings with five strikeouts, three walks and seven earned runs.

Senior reliever Keegan Majerus finished the game with 2 and 1/3 scoreless innings with one walk and no strikeouts.

SOFTBALL

Saint Mary’s 12, Rosemont 3

Saint Mary’s 10, North Central University 2

The Cardinals (4-4) won a pair of games on Thursday, defeating the Ravens by 9 runs and winning a five-inning game by eight against the Rams.

Freshman pitcher Sarah Kraus hit a two-run home run in addition to throwing 5 and 1/3 scoreless innings and earning the win over Rosemont.

Another freshman pitcher took the win in the Cardinals’ second game, as Ally Wagner threw 3 and 2/3 innings with five strikeouts, three walks and two earned runs.

Freshman outfielder Riley Hall hit an RBI triple and scored, while junior second baseman Mackenzie Carey went 2-for-3 with two RBI to set the pace for SMU in the second win.

