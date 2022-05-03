Local sports roundup: Cardinals baseball shuts out Falcons

Lewiston-Altura’s baseball team shut out Wabasha-Kellogg on Tuesday, picking up a home Three Rivers Conference win by a 7-0 margin.

Freshman Eli Jensen had a dominant outing on the mound, pitching a complete game with 12 strikeouts, allowing three hits and no walks. Jensen also went 3 for 3 at the plate with one RBI.

At the plate, it was senior Jaydon Boynton who played a key role, hitting a three-run home run in the fourth inning to give the Cardinals (2-4, 1-4) the win.

Senior Caleb Mueller went 1 for 3 with an RBI and junior Kadyn Kieffer was 1 for 4 with one run scored.

G-E-T 2, Arcadia 0

Thomas Haney pitched a complete game shutout to lead the RedHawks (7-4, 5-2) past the Raiders (4-7, 2-5) at home. Haney held the Raiders to three hits and two walks.

Winona 3, Red Wing 0

Red Wing 3, Winona 0

The Winhawks (4-4, 4-3) split a road double header with the Big 9 rival Wingers (5-2, 5-2) with each team winning by 3-0 scores.

SOFTBALL

G-E-T 4, Luther 3

Ryann Duffenbach hit a bases loaded single in the seventh to score the game winning run in the Red Hawks’ (11-2, 8-0) victory over the Knights (8-5, 4-3).

Duffenbach finished 3 for 4 with three RBIs. Genna O’ Neill struckout 10 at the rubber and got the win.

Cotter 2, Dover-Eyota 1

The Ramblers (8-2, 7-2) picked up a low-scoring win on the road, beating the Eagles by a 2-1 margin.

Senior Alison French played a key role in the victory, hitting a two-run double for the team’s only scoring play and making a diving catch to start at double play in the seventh inning to seal the win.

Eighth grader Camrie Macal also added two hits for Cotter.

Sophomore Madison Hazelton struck out 13 batters, allowing one run on four hits in the victory.

Winona 6, Red Wing 1

Winona 4, Red Wing 0

The Winhawks (11-1, 9-1) swept a home doubleheader against the Wingers (4-4, 3-4).

In game one junior Makayla Steffes pitched the team to victory with 10 strikeouts.

Junior Macy McNally tallied two hits, two runs, two RBI and a steal, sophomore Avery Engbrecht had two hits and a run, freshman Gracyn Hamernik had two runs scored and junior Ava Hamsund picked up two RBI.

Hamsund led the way in the circle in game two, allowing just two hits with six strikeouts.

Steffes went 2 for 2 with two runs scored and sophomore Olivia Poulin was 1 for 2 with two RBI.

Wabasha-Kellogg 14, Lewiston-Altura 4

The Cardinals (3-6, 3-5) lost by 10 runs in a six-inning conference matchup against the Falcons (4-3, 2-1).

W-K scored two runs in the bottom of the first inning, and L-A responded with one run in the top of the second, but a five-run rally in the bottom of the second inning put the Falcons ahead for good.

Sophomore Stayt Steefeldt had the Cardinals’ best day at the plate, going 1 for 4 with two RBI.

C-FC 17, Eleva-Strum 0

C-FC 11, Eleva-Strum 1

The Pirates (6-9, 6-5) easily handled the Cardinals (2-11, 2-10) in a pair of Dairyland Conference victories.

TRACK AND FIELD

Blair-Taylor Invite

G-E-T pulled off a sweep at the Blair-Taylor Invite, with the boys and girls teams both taking first place.

The boys scored 101.5 to beat out second-place Augusta’s 92, while the girls won by an even larger margin, scoring 138 to outpace Loyal at 118.

Senior Quinn Wenthe was the only multi-event winner for the Red Hawks, taking first in the 100-meter hurdles (17.29) and 300-meter hurdles (48.00).

The 800-meter run was a strong event for G-E-T with senior Tauna Johnson winning at 2:37.20 and Avali Bratberg in second at 2:40.80.

Junior Jordan Stanislowski also picked up a win with a triple jump of 32-feet, 9-inches.

Other top placements included a second by junior Elise Schoonover in the 400-meter dash (1:08.87), second by sophomore Adriana Rotering in the 3,200-meter run (12:30.74) and third by senior Kylie Schmitz in the discus (92-feet, 9-inches).

The boys team had one champion as senior Carter Gold won the 1,600-meter run with a time of 4:54.17.

G-E-T’s boys throwers did well as sophomore Carter Repaal took second in the shot put (39-feet, 3.25-inches) and third in the discus (108-feet, 7-inches) while junior Carter Dooley placed second in the discus (111-feet, 11-inches).

Junior Elijah Sorenson had a third-place finish in the 200-meter dash with a time of 24.49 seconds.

Bruce Brewer Invitational

The C-FC squads were at Bangor, and the girls did well with a sixth-place finish out of 18 teams

Junior Breilynn Halverson picked up the team’s only win of the meet, taking first in the 1,600 with a time of 5:35.01, while also placing second in the 800 (2:29.17).

Senior Haili Brone had a pair of top times as well, taking second in the 400 (1:03.68) and third in the 100 (13.60).

In the field events, freshman Cecelia Dittrich picked up the best placement with a third-place jump of 15-feet, 6.5-inches in the long jump.

The Pirates boys did not fare as well, placing 16th.

Junior Wesley Pronschinske was the shining star, winning the 3,200 with a time of 9:48.77 and taking third in the 1,600 at 4:41.52.

COLLEGE

BASEBALL

Winona State 5, Sioux Falls 4

Sioux Falls 5, Winona State 1

The Warriors (13-21, 11-12) split a home doubleheader against the Cougars (25-25, 17-18) in the final home games for longtime coach Kyle Poock.

In game one, WSU pulled off a late come-from-behind win in a seven-inning contest.

Sioux Falls scored two runs in the second inning, then two runs in the top of the fifth for a 4-0 lead, but the Warriors eliminated that deficit with a four-run rally in the bottom of the fifth inning.

Derek Baumgartner started the scoring when he touched home plate after a double by Miller Wallace, and Wallace scored shortly after on a double by Cooper Kapanke for a 4-2 USF lead.

Nick Herbst knocked a single to bring in Kapanke, and Carter Brinkman’s fielder’s choice scored Mason Trocke for a 4-4 tie.

Winona State jumped ahead in the bottom of the sixth inning with a solo home run by Kapanke.

Nicholas Herold started for WSU, pitching 4 and ⅓ innings and allowing four earned runs on four hits and three walks with six strikeouts. Reliever Caleb Strack earned the win, throwing 2 and ⅔ scoreless innings with one walk, two hits and four strikeouts.

Sioux Falls had the upper hand in game two, outscoring the Warriors by four runs.

USF scored one run in the top of the second inning, and WSU responded with a run of their own in the bottom of the third when Herbst doubled to drive in Kapanke for the team’s only run of the game and a 1-1 tie.

The Cougars regained the lead with two runs in the top of the fifth, then added two insurance runs in the eighth inning to seal the 5-1 victory.

Starter Cameron Kramer picked up the loss for WSU, allowing two earned runs with three total, on seven hits and two walks with one strikeout in five innings. A trio of relievers finished out the game for the Warriors.

