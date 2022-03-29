Local sports roundup: C-FC softball drops first game

Cochrane-Fountain City’s softball team lost its first game of the season on Tuesday, falling 5-1 in a non-conference road matchup against Pepin/Alma.

COLLEGE

BASEBALL

UW-La Crosse 6, Saint Mary’s 1

The Cardinals (8-9) fell behind early in a road non-conference loss against the Eagles (9-4).

UWL scored first in the bottom of the second inning, plating four runs with a sacrifice bunt, a single and a double, and the Eagles never trailed again. UW-La Crosse scored one run in both the fourth and fifth innings to get to six runs.

Saint Mary’s scored its lone run in the top of the sixth inning when designated hitter Jake Mercado singled to score third baseman Cameron Weber.

SMU starting pitcher Addison Hochevar allowed four earned runs in four innings, striking out four with two walks. Reliever Timmy Smith threw three innings with one earned run, one walk and a strikeout. Reliever Andrew Fischer finished off the game with one scoreless inning with no walks or strikeouts.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0