Local college sports briefs: Winona grade Halle Hoeppner sends UWEC to WIAC title game

LA CROSSE, Wis. — Halle Hoeppner wasn't ready for her collegiate basketball career to end just yet.
The UW-Eau Claire senior and Winona Senior High graduate sunk a 3-pointer with five seconds left to send the Blugolds to the WIAC title game with a 59-56 victory over UW-La Crosse Thursday night at Mitchell Hall.
In addition to the game-winner, Hoeppner was instrumental in helping UWEC overcome a 10-point halftime deficit by scoring a game-high 17 points. She went 5 of 12 from the field and a perfect 5-for-5 from the free throw line.
The Blugolds hovered around the lead until two minutes remaining in the game, when Katie Essen hit a layup to give them control. After a pair of free throws from Hoeppner, La Crosse tied the game on a Dani Craig 3-pointer.
With the game on the line, Eau Claire turned to Hoeppner, who came through in the clutch swishing home the game-clinching 3 from the right wing.
The Blugolds will move on to the WIAC Championship against UW-Oshkosh Saturday at 4 p.m. Eau Claire beat UW-Oshkosh in both of their regular season meetings this year.
Pickrain, Hustad honored: Winona State women's basketball juniors Taylor Hustad and Allie Pickrain were named to the 2019-2020 NSIC All-Conference team with Hustad picking up first-team honors while Pickrain garnered a second-team accolade.
This is the first All-Conference honor for Hustad while Pickrain was the NSIC Freshman of the Year in 2017-18 and picked up second-team honors in both her freshman and sophomore seasons.
After averaging just 3.0 points/game over the course of her first two seasons, Hustad has become WSU's go-to scorer. She is averaging career-highs in almost every category, including points (14.9), rebounds (7.9), and field goal percentage (.556). Hustad's shooting percentage leads the NSIC and ranks her 31st in the nation, while her 10 double-doubles on the year rank her in the top 50 for DII. Hustad exploded for a career-high 32 points in the Warriors first round victory over MSU-Moorhead Wednesday night, which puts her in a tie for eighth all time in points scored in a game in WSU history.
This is Pickrain's third straight year picking up All-NSIC second-team honors. She is second on the team with 11.1 points/game and needs just 76 more to become the 19th player in Warriors history to crack the 1000 point barrier. Pickrain is tied for first in the NSIC with 2.6 3s per game and ranks second in 3-point percentage (.383) among qualified candidates. Pickrain currently has 201 3s in her career, good for fifth in WSU history. Pickrain is on pace to pass associate head coach Ana Wurtz (254) for the number one spot in that category.
Hustad and Taylor will look to continue their season 5:30 p.m. Sunday as they take on Sioux Falls in the second round of the NSIC playoffs at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, S.D.
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Wagner, Taylor earn conference honors
Senior Caleb Wagner and junior Kevion Taylor were named first-team all-conference by the NSIC on Friday.
This is the second all-conference accolade for both individuals as Wagner was named to the NSIC second-team in 2017-18 and Taylor to the NSIC second-team in 2018-19.
As the lone senior on a young Warrior’s squad, Wagner has taken charge this year and averaged career highs in points (20.5), rebounds (4.1), steals (1.4) and 3s per game (2.17). He ranks fourth in the NSIC in scoring, fifth in steals and minutes played, and eighth in assists. The Muskego, Wisconsin native has scored over 20 points 15 times this season, including a career-high 47 in a loss to Sioux Falls earlier this year. The 47-point performance is tied for the second highest scoring game in Winona State history while his 18 field goals made in that game also rank second. Wagner currently sits at 1,419 career points, which puts him at 15th all-time in Winona State history.
Kevion Taylor is having a career year, averaging career-highs in both points (19.4), rebounds (7.3), total assists (59) and total steals (31). Taylor has blossomed into a sniper from behind the arc this season, setting multiple records in that category. Taylor has set the WSU record for both 3-pointers made in a season (107) as well as 3s attempted (265). He also broke the NSIC record for 3-pointers made (85) and attempted (202) in a single conference season. His 107 total 3s rank second in the nation while his 3s per game (3.69) rank seventh. The Milwaukee, Wisconsin native currently sits at 1,356 points over his first three seasons and is poised to enter the WSU top five scoring list by the time his storied career is over.
Wagner and Taylor led the Warriors to a blowout first round victory over Minnesota Crookston last night and will look to continue their season with a win against Minnesota Duluth in the second round of the NSIC playoffs Saturday at 8 p.m. at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, S.D.