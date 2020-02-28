Local college sports briefs: Winona grade Halle Hoeppner sends UWEC to WIAC title game

This is the first All-Conference honor for Hustad while Pickrain was the NSIC Freshman of the Year in 2017-18 and picked up second-team honors in both her freshman and sophomore seasons.

After averaging just 3.0 points/game over the course of her first two seasons, Hustad has become WSU's go-to scorer. She is averaging career-highs in almost every category, including points (14.9), rebounds (7.9), and field goal percentage (.556). Hustad's shooting percentage leads the NSIC and ranks her 31st in the nation, while her 10 double-doubles on the year rank her in the top 50 for DII. Hustad exploded for a career-high 32 points in the Warriors first round victory over MSU-Moorhead Wednesday night, which puts her in a tie for eighth all time in points scored in a game in WSU history.

This is Pickrain's third straight year picking up All-NSIC second-team honors. She is second on the team with 11.1 points/game and needs just 76 more to become the 19th player in Warriors history to crack the 1000 point barrier. Pickrain is tied for first in the NSIC with 2.6 3s per game and ranks second in 3-point percentage (.383) among qualified candidates. Pickrain currently has 201 3s in her career, good for fifth in WSU history. Pickrain is on pace to pass associate head coach Ana Wurtz (254) for the number one spot in that category.