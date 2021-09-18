Local college roundup: Winona State volleyball wins in 3-0 sweep

The Winona State volleyball team picked up a 3-0 sweep at home over Minnesota State-Moorhead on Saturday.

Winona State (9-1) cruised to a 25-8 win in the first set, then closed out the win over the Dragons (0-10) with 25-14 and 25-16 victories in set two and three.

Loras College 3, Saint Mary's 1

The Saint Mary's volleyball team lost a 3-1 match against Loras College in Dubuque, Iowa on Saturday morning.

Loras (10-1) won the first two sets 25-18 and 25-22 before Saint Mary's (5-7) got on the board with a 27-25 win in the third set. The Duhawks closed out the match with a 25-16 win in set four.

St. John's University 1, St. Mary's 0

The St. Mary's men's soccer team (3-3, 0-2) lost a home match in overtime 1-0 against St. John's University (4-2-1, 1-0-0) on Saturday.

The game's lone goal came in the 93rd minute from SJU's Aiden Becken.

St. Mary's 0, College of Saint Benedict 0

The St. Mary's women's soccer team (6-0-1, 1-0-1) played to a 0-0 draw at home against College of Saint Benedict (2-3-1, 0-1-1).

