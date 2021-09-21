Local college roundup: Winona State volleyball sweeps MSU-Mankato

The Winona State women’s volleyball team pulled off a 3-0 sweep on the road over Minnesota State University-Mankato on Tuesday, bringing their record to 10-1 on the season.

In the first set, the Warriors (10-1, 2-1) won by a 25-16 margin over the Mavericks (7-4, 2-1), before winning more handily in set two 25-14. The third set was the closest, with Winona State winning 25-19 to close out the match.

Winona State women’s golf

The Winona State women’s golf team finished in the middle of the pack during the two-day Golden Bear Classic in Maplewood, Minn., placing fifth out of nine teams.

With a two-round team score of 660, the Warriors fell behind Concordia-St. Paul’s 657 in fourth place but edged out sixth-place Minnesota State University-Mankato’s score of 661. Rogers State won the tournament at 608.

Junior Jessica Smith had the best finish for Winona State, placing 13th in a three-way tie with Allison Comer of Nebraska-Kearney and Sam Soulier of Minnesota State University-Mankato.

Smith shot an 81 in the first round on Monday and an 80 on Tuesday for a 161 score overall.