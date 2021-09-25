Local college roundup: Winona State football wins high-scoring affair over University of Mary

Winona State’s football team won a road shootout, defeating the University of Mary 48-38 on Saturday.

The Warriors (3-1, 3-1) got on the board first when senior Javian Roebuck rushed for a 10-yard score at 12-minutes, 39-seconds for a 7-0 lead. UMA (1-3, 1-3) answered with a 25-yard field goal three minutes later.

Junior receiver Ethan Wittenburg hauled in a 41-yard touchdown reception from senior quarterback Owen Burke for a 14-3 lead at 7:15, but UMary surged into the lead with a pair of passing scores to take a 17-14 lead at 9:02 in the second quarter.

The two teams see-sawed back-and-forth for most of the rest of the game with four ties and three lead changes from the midpoint of the second quarter until early in the fourth.

From there, the Warriors pulled away.

Sophomore running back Dominik London broke free for a 75-yard touchdown at 4:02 in the fourth to put WSU ahead 45-38, then a 25-yard field goal from freshman Jacob Scott iced the game 48-38 at 1:08.

Burke went 16-of-28 passing for 286 yards and one touchdown. Wittenburg was the team’s leading receiver with five catches for 113 yards and one touchdown, though junior tight end Jaylen Schleicher was not far behind with four catches and 101 yards.

The Warriors also had 286 yards on the ground in an even attack, with London leading the way with 154 yards and two touchdowns on 20 carries.

Sophomore defensive back Mitch Snitker created the only takeaway for the Warriors, snagging an interception. Redshirt freshman defensive lineman Darius Manuel had the team’s only sack of the day. Sophomore linebacker Clay Schueffner led the team in tackles with eight.

WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL

Winona State 3, Minot State 0

The Warriors swept the Beavers 3-0 on Saturday in Minot.

Winona State (12-1, 4-1) won the first set 25-15, the second 25-14 and finished off the Beavers (0-10, 0-5) with a 25-16 score in the third set.

Senior Megan Flom led the team in kills and blocks, with 17 kills and four blocks. Senior Casey Volkmann led the way in aces with three. Senior Bre Maloney had the most assists with 25. Senior Becca Pagel paced the Warriors in digs with 11.

Saint Mary’s

The Cardinals lost a pair of matches on Saturday at a tournament in Whitewater, Wis., falling 3-0 to both University of Wisconsin-Whitewater and Carthage College.

SMU (5-12, 1-1) was close in the first set against UWW (10-1, 1-1), losing 25-21, but the Warhawks pulled away in the second and third, winning by a 25-12 margin in both sets.

Saint Mary’s was closer in the loss to Carthage (11-7, 1-1), falling by scores of 25-21, 25-21, 25-19.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

St. Mary’s 2, St. Catherine University 1

St. Mary’s stayed undefeated in MIAC conference play on Saturday, winning a road match against St. Catherine University.

The Cardinals (7-0-1, 1-0-1) struck early when senior Jordyn Matthews scored off an assist from junior Haddy Falkman in the 20th minute.

It took another 53 minutes for either team to score again, when St. Kate’s (4-1-2, 3-1-0) scored on an unassisted goal by Lauren Witte at the 73-minute mark for a 1-1 score.

Matthews scored her second goal of the game six minutes later to give St. Mary’s a 2-1 lead they would hold until the end of the game. Junior Claire Fletcher notched an assist on the score.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0