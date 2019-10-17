HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY
Carter Briggs becomes conference champion
OWATONNA — A race of 5,000 meters came down to the final few steps.
In the end, a scream and a sprint from Winona senior Carter Briggs were just enough to edge Jett Oachs of Mankato East by one-tenth of a second to win the Big 9 Conference boys cross country race on Tuesday afternoon at Brooktree Golf Course in Owatonna.
Briggs finished the race in 15 minutes, 44.9 seconds. Oachs clocked a 15:45.0.
Briggs is the 10th boys runner in the history of the Winhawks cross country program to win a conference title and the sixth to win the conference meet, which was first held in 1991.
A Winhawk claimed the title in this manner four times before 1991, including Carter’s father, Steve Briggs, in 1987.
Carter Briggs is the first Winona runner since Hunter Bailey in 2013 to win the conference meet.
Cody Peterson was fourth in 16:21.9 and Zach Reuter was 10th in 16:47.0 to join Briggs in the top 10 and earn all-conference honors.
Jonas Trombetta was 31st in 17:23.6, while Ryan Meyer was 42nd in 17:38.4
Rochester Century won the meet with 81 points. Mankato East had 83. Winona finished with 88.
On the girls side, Anni Skillicorn placed fourth overall in 19:25.9 to lead the Winhawks to a sixth-place finish. She was joined by fellow senior Emily Carrie in 15th in 20:06.4. Both Skillicorn and Carrie earned all-conference honors.
Colleen Halleck was 38th in 20:58.7, Carol Miller was 40th in 21:05.9 and Kaia Hamilton was 42nd in 21:18.1
Red Wing’s Grace Johnson won in 19:01.8, and the Wingers took the team title with 76 points. Winona had 139.
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Winhawks win on senior night
The Winhawks survived a thriller on Senior Night, topping the rival Wingers in five sets 26-24, 18-25, 21-25, 25-16, 15-10 on Tuesday.
Grace Rohde had 16 kills and 12 digs to lead Winona (15-8, 7-4). Emma Zeller had 26 assists and 14 digs. Phoenix Matthees contributed 12 kills, while Sierra Lenhardt had 13 digs and Katie Clemons had eight kills.
You have free articles remaining.
Winona returns to action in a loaded tournament at Chaska High School in suburban Minneapolis this weekend before beginning section play next week.
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Warriors picked to finish third
BURNSVILLE, Minn. — The NSIC has announced its 2019-20 men’s basketball preseason coaches’ poll, selecting Winona State University to finish sixth overall and third in the NSIC South standings.
Minnesota State Mankato was voted to finish atop the overall and South standings followed by Augustana University, also from the South Division. Minnesota Duluth was tabbed third overall and voted first in the North Division.
Winona State went 14-17 (9-13 NSIC) during the 2018-19 campaign. Head coach Todd Eisner enters his fifth season at the helm of the Warriors and could eclipse the 500-win mark for his career (477-222) with a successful season in 2019-20.
Caleb Wagner is the Warriors’ lone senior in 2019-20 and will look to end his final season on a high note. Wagner was an All-NSIC recipient in 2017-18 and averaged 13.9 ppg a year ago while appearing in all 31 games. Wagner has shot better than 43% from downtown in each of his last two seasons.
Junior Devin Whitelow occupies the backcourt with Wagner after setting an NCAA record across all three divisions last year for assist/turnover ratio (5.96). Whitelow started all 31 games as a sophomore and averaged 7.5 ppg while ranking fifth in the NSIC in total assists (137). Junior Kevion Taylor is coming off the first All-NSIC season of his career and continues to trend upward. Taylor led WSU in minutes played, scoring and rebounding last year. His 6.5 rebounds/game ranked ninth in the NSIC and his 16.6 ppg ranked 11th.
The Warriors open their new season with a home exhibition against Saint Mary’s University on November 2nd before officially tipping of the year on November 8th at the Central Region Challenge Tournament. WSU’s first official home game is slated for November 13th vs. Clarke University.
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
WSU picked to finish fourth
BURNSVILLE, Minn. — The NSIC has announced its 2019-20 preseason coaches’ poll, selecting Winona State University to finish eighth overall and fourth in the NSIC South standings.
MSU Moorhead was tabbed first overall from the North Division while Sioux Falls was voted second overall and first in the South.
Winona State posted a 15-13 (12-10 NSIC) record a year ago, finishing with an overall record above .500 for the sixth straight season under head coach Scott Ballard.
Winona State’s roster was overhauled in the offseason, and will be without any seniors this year, but features plenty of experience. Allie Pickrain leads the junior class which consists of five players. Pickrain is a two-time All-NSIC performer and led the team in scoring last year (10.8 ppg) while appearing in all 28 games. Her 2.3 three-pointers per game ranked third in the NSIC last season.
Junior guard Emily Kieck led the team in assists (65) and steals (25) last year, and forward Taylor Hustad had a breakout sophomore season, shooting 46% from the field while ranking second on the team in total rebounds (140). Redshirt junior Taylor Klug, named to the 2016-17 NSIC All-Freshman Team at Mankato, will be a big contributor in her first season on the court at WSU.
The Warriors open the season on the road with a pair of exhibition games against Division I opponents in Marquette University (Oct. 26) and the University of Iowa (Nov. 3). Winona State’s first official game is slated for Saturday, November 9 in McCown Gymnasium against cross-town Saint Mary’s University.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.