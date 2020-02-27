Jim Souhan: Latest collapse could prevent Oturu, Carr from NCAA opportunity

Pitino handled the question better than most would have, given the circumstances.

“I think that you try constantly, when you’re in this profession, you think about your team, you think about your family, you know, you try to stay confident any time you lose close games,’’ he said. “You’ve got to evaluate every single game, you know, but I’m very confident in what we’re doing here. Our guys are really good kids and are getting better.’’

Pitino had cooled considerably since the end of the game, when he screamed at officials as they walked off the court, arguing that his star center, Daniel Oturu, had been fouled on a last-second shot following a desperation downcourt pass.

Gophers forward Jarvis Omersa turned Pitino away from the officials, then Oturu flopped to the court near the baseline. Omersa and guard Marcus Carr lifted him to his feet and guided him to the postgame handshake line.

Oturu was stunned. That was the proper reaction.

Until the final minutes, this game featured Oturu and Carr turning in tour de force performances.

Oturu hassled Maryland’s talented front line without getting into foul trouble and stroked jumpers from the baseline and the 3-point line. He finished with 28 pounds and 11 rebounds.