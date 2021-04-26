Hall of Fame and national championship coach Tschida returning to Saint Mary's softball

A familiar face will be back in the dugout for the Saint Mary’s softball team.
John Tschida — who coached the Cardinals from 1995-2000, where he helped guide the Cardinals to a NCAA Division III national championship — will serve as head coach of the Saint Mary’s fastpitch team, starting on June 1.
Tschida most recently coached at the University of St. Thomas, where his winning tradition continued with seven more national fastpitch championship appearances and two other national titles (2004, 2005). But with the Tommies making the leap to Division I, it was time for Tschida to make his own move.
“I love the Division III atmosphere; it’s the culture I grew up with, and I appreciate the relationships you develop with student-athletes in this division,” he said in a release from the university. “I enjoy the Division III philosophy of developing a lot of different levels of players and watching them grow as people and as players.
“Saint Mary’s, of course, is my alma mater, and I have a nephew (Nick Winecke) coaching baseball there, so I’m still connected,” he added. “It is appealing to be able to coach there and be around family again. Saint Mary’s has done a great job of valuing the educational component outside the classroom that athletics provides and has invested the required resources needed to provide the student-athletes with a great experience. I’ve seen the changes, and they’ve done a great job of stepping up their game. They’re on the right path, and it’s exciting to see what we can accomplish.”
In 26 years of college coaching, Tschida has won three national championships and became the winningest Division III coach, active or retired, (winning percentage, .839) with a 977-187 record (208-55 at SMU, 769-142 at UST) entering the 2021 season. That includes 129 postseason victories (85 in NCAA playoffs) at his two schools. He’s on pace in 2021 to become one of 25 active NCAA softball coaches to reach 1,000 victories.
In 2004, Tschida became the first softball coach to win an NCAA title at two different schools. He reached 900 career victories in 2018, and coached his 1,000th college softball game in 2016.
“Of course, it’s our goal to win games and attract talented student-athletes but also to shape tomorrow’s leaders,” Athletic Director Brian Sisson said in the release. “Coach Tschida will help us do that. His record speaks for himself.
“He is a proven winner, mentor, and leader. I have no doubt he will maximize the potential of our student-athletes and staff and help us become a force in the MIAC, regionally and nationally. I also know the relationships he will build with our student-athletes will strengthen our program.”
Tschida has been voted into the National Fastpitch Coaches Association Hall of Fame. He was one of four coaches inducted in December 2016, bringing the elite Hall membership at the time to 73. In addition, Tschida and his staff have been named the 2014, 2016 and 2019 Division III Midwest Regional Coaches of the Year by the NFCA. Those three teams built a combined 120-24 record.
A two-time national coach of the year, Tschida has been named MIAC Coach of the Year 13 of his 26 seasons at Saint Mary’s and UST. His Tommie teams have won 93 percent of their games against conference opponents.
His Tommie teams have won 16 of 19 MIAC regular-season titles and 14 of 16 conference playoff crowns, including a 47-6 all-time record in the conference playoffs. They have won 35 or more games in each of the last 16 seasons. He now has 769 wins in his first 20 seasons with UST.
Father James Burns, IVD, Ph.D., Saint Mary’s president, also stated in the release: “Not only do we believe he has what it takes to lead our women to greatness on the field, he’ll also develop them as great leaders with strong character and virtues both on and off the field,” he said. “When we looked for the very best for our Cardinal athletes, we knew there is no one better than coach Tschida, and we’re grateful to welcome him home.”
The Cardinals are currently 8-20 overall and 5-11 in MIAC play this season under interim coach Sam Borawski, who took over after Jen Miller stepped down in January after leading SMU for 15 years.
