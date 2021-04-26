Hall of Fame and national championship coach Tschia returning to Saint Mary's softball

A familiar face will be back in the dugout for the Saint Mary’s softball team.

John Tschida — who coached the Cardinals from 1995-2000, where he helped guide the Cardinals to a NCAA Division III national championship — will serve as head coach of the Saint Mary’s fastpitch team, starting on June 1.

Tschida most recently coached at the University of St. Thomas, where his winning tradition continued with seven more national fastpitch championship appearances and two other national titles (2004, 2005). But with the Tommies making the leap to Division I, it was time for Tschida to make his own move.

“I love the Division III atmosphere; it’s the culture I grew up with, and I appreciate the relationships you develop with student-athletes in this division,” he said in a release from the university. “I enjoy the Division III philosophy of developing a lot of different levels of players and watching them grow as people and as players.