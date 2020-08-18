Gophers' Tanner Morgan says Big Ten made right call in postoning fall football

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Winona's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Quarterback Tanner Morgan was in the locker room preparing for a walkthrough with his Gophers teammates about a week ago, when players starting receiving texts from friends and family, consoling them for a canceled season.

“‘What do you mean? We’re going to have a walkthrough right now. We never heard that. We’re just going to go out and do our jobs,’” is how Morgan recalled the Gophers responding to those messages.

To Morgan, that signaled what he has found to be a very important quality for the Gophers throughout the past several months: tunnel vision.

While the Big Ten did end up canceling the fall season a week ago with only vague ideas of playing in the spring, the Gophers didn’t seem to worry about the what-ifs then or now.

“It showed how mature our team is,” Morgan said Monday in a video news conference. “… Our team did a great job of just focusing on now, what we could control.

“We could control that we had a lift, or we had a meeting, or we had a walkthrough, and let’s go do it. Let’s maximize this opportunity to be the best we can be.”