Gophers star pitcher Max Meyer feels 'best ever' heading into MLB Draft

“I like to fish and take my mind off everything, because that’s a little downtime that I have to just relax, go to my cabin or hang out with my buddies,” he said. “It’s been fun, and I’ve found ways to stay busy.”

And productive. That hasn’t been the easiest thing for athletes during this pandemic, but Meyer has found a regiment that works for him. It includes a commitment to working out and eating. Heading into his junior season, the Gophers’ star pitcher weighed somewhere in the neighborhood of 180 to 185 pounds. After the past couple months of “going pretty hard” after the Gophers’ season was canceled amid coronavirus concerns, he is up to 200 pounds — a long-time weight goal of his.

“I’ve just figured out I’ve got to force feed myself, I guess, because I’m a guy that struggles to put on weight,” Meyer said. “I usually eat about four to five meals a day, pretty big meals, and I’ll try to get something good in before bed, but it’s pretty much anything I can really get my hands on is good.”

Meyer said this is the best he’s ever felt, so he’s excited to get back on the mound. The right-handed pitcher recently was named a 2020 All-American by the Collegiate Baseball Newspaper, as was Gophers teammate Zack Raabe, but it’s been a while since he’s gotten a chance to pitch.