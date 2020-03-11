Gophers' Gabe Kalscheur fights through 'noise' and misses to tie shooting record

“I just tried to be positive,” he said. “I mean, its hard when you are a shooter and the shots aren’t going in. There is a lot of outside talk and self reflection about what I need to do and stuff. Just to trust myself and trust God and believe that everything is going to work out.”

Kalscheur’s defensive level is even more important when he’s matched up on the other team’s best guard. Pitino liked what he saw from Kalscheur against Iowa’s Joe Weiskamp and Maryland’s Anthony Cowen in February.

Weiskamp went 1-for-7 with two points in the Hawkeyes’ 58-55 win, a total 12 below his season scoring average.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Cowan went 2-for-15 from the field for 10 points in the Terrapins’ 74-73 win, which was six below his season scoring average.

“He just punches the clock every single game, expression never changes,” Pitino said. “I think that is what coaches want with guys. Again, embracing that defensive part of it and embracing guarding whoever we put on him. That is what coaches want.”

Going into the season, Pitino felt like this year’s team was a much better 3-point shooting bunch, but they are again toward the bottom of the Big Ten. That, and free-throw shooting, have been an issue in Minnesota winning only three of 11 games before Sunday.