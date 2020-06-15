Gophers football to start workouts this week, other U sports to follow

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Three months after all collegiate sports came to a screeching halt due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Gophers athletics department soon will take another positive step toward starting sports on time this fall.

The U said Friday that it aims to restart in-person team activities and workouts this week. The football team will be the first to return to campus, with strength and conditioning work expected by midweek, a spokesman said. Men’s and women’s basketball, soccer and volleyball will follow.

This announcement comes more than two weeks after the NCAA in late May permitted Division I student-athletes to participate in voluntary activities starting June 1.

“Our staff has spent the past several weeks preparing for our student-athletes to return to campus and has worked diligently to provide them with the safest environment possible,” Gophers athletics director Mark Coyle said in a statement.