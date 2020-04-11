Gophers football: Sight unseen, four-star cornerback Ortiz 'all loyalty' in joining Gophers

The coronavirus pandemic has forced a moratorium on all recruiting visits and travel, but Gophers coach P.J. Fleck and his staff have been aggressive during this time despite the limitations.

Ortiz said the Gophers were in contact with him every day this past month via video chat, calls and texts. They also organized a virtual tour on FaceTime, where one coach would show him one part of the facility before patching in another coach to talk through another area.

Ortiz had more than two dozen offers from schools across the country such as Penn State and Oregon, some coming as early as after his freshman season on varsity. He’d visited about a dozen of those schools and used those experiences to home in on what he wanted. Fleck’s culture and energy was it.

“(They) just made him feel like he was going to be a cornerstone of this class,” said Blair Angulo, Mountain Region recruiting analyst for 247Sports.com. “And I think he felt the love and knew that he wasn’t feeling that … from any other program that he had been to.”