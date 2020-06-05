Gophers football players tackle a history of racism

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

History repeating.

When Rashod Bateman heard of George Floyd’s killing on a south Minneapolis street last week, another black person’s death in police custody, the Gophers receiver’s first thought: “Here we go again.” For tight end Brevyn Spann-Ford: “Not really shocking.”

Seeing a white officer kneel on Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes brought back what receiver Seth Green understood at 19 years old, cuffed and held at gunpoint outside the Dinkytown McDonald’s for fitting a description from a recent burglary: “It wasn’t a matter of if. It was a matter of when.”

Gophers radio broadcaster and former star running back Darrell Thompson had the same tearful conversation with his sons, including Gophers receiver True Thompson, as his father had with him: “When I was a kid, I asked my dad, ‘Why do people hate me because I’m black?’ He said, ‘I don’t know.’ And I had to say the same thing to my kids.”

History repeating.

Many former and current Gophers football players have grown up accepting racism as commonplace. But in the wake of Floyd’s death, they’ve decided now is the time to say: enough.