Gophers' first black scholarship basketball players included a hidden gem

The Gophers won 19 games and finished runner-up to the Wolverines in the Big Ten in 1965. The following season, though, they fell to fifth place after Yates was ruled academically ineligible and Hudson broke his right wrist.

Hudson famously was still dominant at times wearing a cast and shooting with his left hand. But Clark carried the team offensively to the tune of 24.5 points a game.

“I didn’t mind feeding Lou the ball because he could really shoot,” Clark said. “When he was injured, I had to take more responsibility.”

Hudson, the No. 4 pick to the Atlanta Hawks in the 1966 NBA Draft, would go on to become a six-time NBA All-Star. His jersey hangs in the rafters for the Hawks, just as it does at Williams Arena.

Clark rose from a fourth-round NBA pick in 1966 to a starter for the Los Angeles Lakers as a rookie and became an All-Star in Year 2, joining teammates Jerry West and Elgin Baylor.

In 1968, the Lakers traded Clark and two other players to the Philadelphia 76ers -- for Wilt Chamberlain. Clark’s lasting impact, though, was as a founding member of the NBA’s retired players association.

Still living in Michigan, Clark remained close with his former college roommate until Hudson’s death from a stroke in 2014.

“We realized we were pioneers,” Clark said. “We were good friends until the end. He was like my younger brother.”

