Gophers basketball: Pitino, Gophers study transfer market for a big man

With a 7-foot wingspan, Udeze was an undersized center for the Shockers. He played only 10.5 minutes per game last season, with their three-man rotation in the middle. But the Houston native, who was recruited by former Wichita State and current Gophers assistant Kyle Lindsted, averaged 16.2 points and 10.6 rebounds per 40 minutes as a sophomore this season.

Like Markusson and Udeze, Nolley has more than a dozen schools interested in him, including from the Pac-12, Big Ten, SEC and Big East. But Nolley’s most likely looking to play more on the wing, according to reports. He’s a hot commodity after averaging 15.5 points and 5.8 rebounds as a freshman this year.

Udeze and Nolley are underclassmen, as is Ohio State freshman point guard D.J. Carton, who was contacted by the Gophers this month after announcing he was leaving.

Under current NCAA rules, transfers who haven’t completed their undergraduate degree have to sit out a year before playing with their new teams. But Pitino and many other coaches expect the transfer rule to change, allowing all players immediate eligibility after transferring the first time.