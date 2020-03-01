Gophers basketball: Old wounds die hard for Gophers men's basketball program

Late in his tenure, the Gophers fell out of the running for Apple Valley’s Tyus Jones, who went on to star at Duke for one season and is now in the NBA. Smith still wonders how different that recruitment, and others, could have been if he’d had more than facility blueprints to show.

Florida had jumped out in front in the facilities war, winning back-to-back national titles in 2006 and ’07. Kentucky had done the fundraising for a new one just as Smith was leaving in 2007. But the U’s new practice facility didn’t come until five years after Smith’s departure.

“It was disappointing that we couldn’t get that started when we were there,” Smith said. “Makes you look bad as a coach when you’re selling, ‘We’re going to have this practice facility.’ And six years later when I was there, it wasn’t even started.

“We missed on Tyus Jones. That’s where the facility would’ve made a difference.”

While U fundraising focused on football at the time, the men’s basketball operating expenses did rise from $3.8 million in Monson’s final year to $6.7 million by Smith’s third year. Smith had hoped for an even bigger surge.