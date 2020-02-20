Gophers approaching Big Ten hockey title -- if they can finally solve Penn State

With the beatings the Gophers have absorbed recently from the Nittany Lions, players are carrying a chip on their shoulder.

“I’m not a fan of Penn State at all. They’ve definitely got our number, my number,” said Gophers senior defenseman Ryan Zuhlsdorf, recalling the end of the 2017-18 season, when Penn State won four consecutive games in State College to deny Minnesota an NCAA tournament berth. “We’re the top two teams in the Big Ten right now. This weekend is ginormous for us or them. We’re really hungry to take over No. 1.”

Sophomore forward Blake McLaughlin senses anger from the first meeting this season, when Penn State, up 8-2 in the game’s final minute, sent out its top power-play unit.

“They kind of kicked us around a bit at the start of the year,” McLaughlin said. “… We want payback for that because there was no need for that.”

Though Motzko wants a dialed-in and intense team this weekend, he knows that vitriol can go only so far.

“You can be angry all you want. You’ve got to be a better hockey team,” he said. “We can’t make mistakes. They’ve got too much talent, too many older kids that have been through their battles.’’

