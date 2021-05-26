College baseball: For Winecke & Tschida, it's a family affair

"John is one of the most important, influential people in my life," said Winecke. "I spent so many hours with him growing up, going to practices, games, national tournaments, recruiting — I look up to him as a role model, and I think he enjoys his role as a mentor, too."

Winecke has many fond memories of his time as Tschida's "gopher" — from hitting fungos to throwing wiffle ball BP at a St. Thomas national tournament — but one stands out above all others, and helped shape him into the coach that he is today.

"I tagged along with John all the time when I was younger," explained Winecke. "But I'll never forget the second year he won a national title at St. Thomas. We were going through scouting reports and spray charts before they left for the World Series — and back then it was a lot more tedious that it is now. It was about 1 in the morning and I said, 'I gotta go, it's late and I'm tired.' He gets up and throws his national championship ring across the room and says, 'Yeah, let's just quit, who needs to prepare?'

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"That has stuck with me to this day," Winecke added. "I spent every summer for seven years living with John and learned so much about his approach to his craft. That's why I feel so comfortable heading into this weekend — John's taught me how to prepare for everything."