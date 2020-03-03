For Gophers football, P.J. Fleck + windows + bamboo = 2020 success

But he quickly flips the perspective on how windows are two way, and outsiders are going to want to see in.

They, Fleck believes, will want a look at the inner workings of a Gophers program that finished second in the Big Ten West Division, up from sixth in preseason forecasts.

“The outside world wants to peak in and see and study and wants to know what we are doing inside our house,” Fleck continued. “We’ve got people looking inside our house now. We have to be ready for all that.”

The two teams that beat Minnesota last season — Iowa and Wisconsin — likely will let Minnesota have all the imagery Fleck wants to conjure. The Hawkeyes topped the Gophers 23-19 in November, their fifth straight rivalry win of Floyd of Rosedale, and two weeks later, the Badgers beat Minnesota 38-17 to regain Paul Bunyan’s Axe.

“We have to find a way to go from where we were at 11 wins — not just a number, but everybody’s perception of that — and we have to go higher than that,” Fleck said. “We have to go into the small (intricate) details, those fundamentals. The difference is going to be in the small, little things that we weren’t able to do (last) year to finish the job. That is what is going to be highlighted this year.”