Feb. 3 College roundup: Saint Mary's men win second in a row

The Saint Mary's men's basketball overcome an an early nine-point deficit to coast to a 67-45 victory over Gustavus Adolphus for their second consecutive win Wednesday evening at Saint Mary's Gym.
The Cardinals struggled early on hitting just 2 of its first 12 field goal attempts and turning the ball over four times in falling behind 14-5 with 12:10 remaining in the opening half.
Fortunately, that nine-point deficit seemed to work as a wake-up call for the Cardinals, who rattled off 18 unanswered points — including six straight by Raheem Anthony — to build a 23-14 advantage.
Saint Mary's would push its lead to as many as 15, 33-18, before taking a 35-23 lead into halftime.
The Cardinals hot shooting continued in the second half.
After hitting just 1 of 7 3-pointers in the opening half, Saint Mary's hit six of its first seven second-half field goals all from behind the arc — led by Kareem Anthony-Bello, who rattled off eight unanswered points in a three-minute stretch to push the SMU lead to 20, 46-26.
And the Cardinals continued to pour it on, finishing the second half going 7-for-12 from 3-point land.
Anthony posted his third straight game of 20 or more points, scoring a game-high 26, while Anthony-Bello and Cave each chipped in 15. The Cardinals shot 49.1 percent from the field (27-for-55) with eight 3-pointers.
Peter Lundquist scored 10 points for the Gusties, who struggled all night from the field, shooting 25.8 percent (16-for-62) — including a 3-for-25 effort from behind the 3-point line, including 0-for-16 from 3 to start the game.
WOMEN'S COLLEGE HOCKEY
St. Scholastica 3, Saint Mary's 1
The Saints scored a pair of third-period, power-play goals — breaking a 1-1 deadlock, and dealing the Cardinals a nonconference setback in the season opener at the Saint Mary's Ice Arena.
The Cardinals (0-1), playing for the first time since falling to Gustavus in the MIAC Tournament semifinals on Jan. 29, 2020 — a span of 350 days — got on the board first, as Avrey Simonson broke the scoreless deadlock four minutes into the second period.
That, however, would be the highlight of the Cardinals' offense, as CSS rattled off three unanswered goals en route to its third straight win to open the season.
The Saints' Rachel Anderson netted the equalizer at 13:56 of the middle frame, before Kayla Kasel and Taylor Murray each tallied power-play goals in the game's final 20 minutes to seal the win.
Ary Ziakas finished with 13 saves in 30 minutes of work, while Jordan Keeley recorded 20 saves in her 30 minutes of action.