Feb. 3 College roundup: Saint Mary's men win second in a row

The Saint Mary's men's basketball overcome an an early nine-point deficit to coast to a 67-45 victory over Gustavus Adolphus for their second consecutive win Wednesday evening at Saint Mary's Gym.

The Cardinals struggled early on hitting just 2 of its first 12 field goal attempts and turning the ball over four times in falling behind 14-5 with 12:10 remaining in the opening half.

Fortunately, that nine-point deficit seemed to work as a wake-up call for the Cardinals, who rattled off 18 unanswered points — including six straight by Raheem Anthony — to build a 23-14 advantage.

Saint Mary's would push its lead to as many as 15, 33-18, before taking a 35-23 lead into halftime.

The Cardinals hot shooting continued in the second half.

After hitting just 1 of 7 3-pointers in the opening half, Saint Mary's hit six of its first seven second-half field goals all from behind the arc — led by Kareem Anthony-Bello, who rattled off eight unanswered points in a three-minute stretch to push the SMU lead to 20, 46-26.

And the Cardinals continued to pour it on, finishing the second half going 7-for-12 from 3-point land.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}