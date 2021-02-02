Feb. 2 College roundup: Saint Mary's women's basketball wins opener

The Saint Mary's women's basketball team looked in midseason form despite playing its first game in 350 days, as its knocked off Hamline 78-55 in a nonconference clash Tuesday night at Saint Mary's Gym.

Brooklyn Paulson scored 17 points to lead for Cardinals squad that had four finish in double figures. Claire Patterson added 15, while Jada Biermeier and Maggie Robertson finished with 11 and 10 points, respectively.

The Cardinals pushed a 32-20 halftime to 52-33 — thanks in part to back-to-back-to-back 3-pointers by Isabel Bettag, Paulson, and Patterson — with 10 minutes to play.

Saint Mary's opened the fourth quarter on a 12-0 run and Hamline never challenged, as the Cardinals rolled to the season-opening 23-point victory.

The Cardinals (1-0 overall) are back in action on 2 p.m. Saturday for a MIAC showdown at Bethel.

MEN'S HOCKEY

Saint Mary's 5, Bethel 4

BLAINE, Minn. — Sam Hanson scored the game-winner with less than five minutes remaining in regulation to seal the win for the Cardinals.