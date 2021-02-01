Feb. 1 College sports roundup: Saint Mary's men win first game of the season

ST. PAUL — Raheem Anthony scored a team-high 25 points and added 10 rebounds, and Eli Cave delivered 22 points, as the high-scoring tandem led the Cardinals to a 77-66 nonconference win over Hamline at Hutton Arena Monday evening.

Cave got off to a hot start with the senior pouring in 13 points in the game's opening four minutes to account for all the Cardinals scoring, giving SMU a 13-11 advantage.

The problem was, as good as Cave was in the early going, HU's Luke Siwek was even better, as the junior guard went 9 of 10 from the field with a pair of 3-pointers for 22 points in the game's opening 20 minutes.

The Cardinals, who led by as many as six in the first half, held a 31-27 edge on an Anthony three-point play with just over three minutes remaining. Over those final three minutes, however, Hamline went on a half-ending 12-2 run to take a 39-33 lead into the locker room at the break.

While Cave was busy throwing offensive haymakers in the first half, Anthony took over the offensive reigns — and delivered the knockout punch — in the second, scoring 14 of his 25 points.