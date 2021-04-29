Cotter graduate Walechka balances full-time job and graduate school to compete in final season

“The stress came off of Alex in the discus with the distance he threw at the Meet of Champions at Augustana College,” Rotzenberg said. “That distance will hold and get him to nationals.”

There was a stretch early in the season where Walechka questioned his decision to come back. His work responsibility took him out of the state for the week and he returned on a red-eye flight to participate in a pre-meet weekend.

“I had been up for close to 36 hours to get home and practice,” he said. “It pushed me mentally and I started to question if I really wanted to do this. I had teammates I was talking with the whole time, and they were excited for me and that got me back into a positive mindset. I definitely rely on them a lot to keep me going when I might not want to go workout because I am busy and have a lot of other stuff to do.”

One person who had no concerns about the effort and commitment was his head coach. “I had no concerns, absolutely none,” Rotzenberg said. “He is amazing. He is going to do everything he needs to do. I do not think you make that kind of sacrifice and put that much stress on yourself if you do not plan to put the work in.”