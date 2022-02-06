Column: Winona State coach Brian Bergstrom succeeds in busy first month

As of today, we are officially one month into the Brian Bergstrom era of Winona State football.

And if you ask me, he’s been off to a pretty great start.

While presidents are often judged on the accomplishments of their first 100 days in office, Bergstrom and the Warriors have been so busy so far that even though it’s only been 30 days, there are plenty of promising signs for the new head coach.

First off, the elephant in the room needs to be addressed: After the departure of campus legend Tom Sawyer, there were gigantic shoes to fill for whoever took over the WSU program.

Sawyer took Winona State from a team that had a .397 winning percentage over the course of nearly 100 seasons to a program that went 197-89 in 25 seasons with Sawyer as the coach.

However, over the course of a couple conversations with Bergstrom, I got the sense that he had a lot in common with Sawyer.

Whether it was giving credit to those around them rather than taking credit themselves or highlighting the importance of recruiting the top local talent from both sides of the Mississippi River, the pair unprompted had similar stances on key issues.

When I spoke with Davin Thompson, a former player under Sawyer as well as a Rushford-Peterson coach that has had players recruited by both Sawyer and Bergstrom, he was enthusiastic about the possibilities the Warriors have under their new coach.

“Under Coach Bergstrom, hopefully they’re going to take it to the next level. I’m excited for the transition here. I know Coach Sawyer will be there to support in any way that he can, that’s just the kind of great guy that he is. It’s an exciting time in Winona State football in my opinion,” Thompson said.

Speaking of Thompson, his son Carson Thompson is one of 30 players who signed their national letters of intent to play for the Warriors on signing day last Wednesday in Bergstrom’s first-ever recruiting class.

The younger Thompson was a standout defensive lineman for Rushford-Peterson over the last few years and is one of a trio of hyper-local talents that signed with WSU.

The other two familiar faces are both transferring into Winona State from other colleges: Trent Langowski, a 2020 Winona Senior High grad that previously played defensive back at Concordia St. Paul, and Nick McCabe, a 2019 Caledonia grad that played both running back and linebacker at different points in his career at Northern Iowa.

With plenty of other athletes coming from the greater southeastern Minnesota area, Bergstrom’s first recruiting class fits closely with Sawyer’s mantra of aiming to lock down the best players in the area.

Another key tenet of Sawyer’s recruiting strategy was making sure the Warriors did well at recruiting in neighboring Wisconsin, and Bergstrom’s first class includes some Badgers with championship pedigree.

Receiver Keaton Arendt and defensive back Logan Matthews committed to WSU after winning the WIAA Division 1 championship this fall with Franklin High School, as well as defensive lineman Morgan McKnight from D4 champion Waukesha Catholic Memorial.

Bergstrom is not only pulling in some of the area’s top players, he also snagged one of the most coveted coaching candidates who hails from southeastern Minnesota.

Former Caledonia, Minnesota Gophers and Minnesota Vikings receiver Isaac Fruechte was hired as the WSU offensive coordinator on Jan. 17 in a move that made waves as fans rejoiced at the return of a local hero that went from the high school to college to the NFL all in the Land of 10,000 Lakes.

Fruechte, the son of legendary Caledonia coach Carl Fruechte, served as the offensive coordinator at Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference foe Northern State University last season. On Oct. 9, Fruechte and the Wolves traveled to Winona and beat the Warriors 52-49 in a shootout on homecoming that was one of only four losses for WSU all season.

WSU and NSU will play again this fall, with a matchup in Aberdeen, South Dakota, scheduled for Oct. 9.

In other words, not only did the Warriors get themselves a rising coaching star with local ties, they also took away that hot commodity from a conference rival to boot.

Bergstrom did not slice and dice the previous coaching staff in order to bring in guys that he wanted; the vast majority of last year’s coaching staff remains under the new regime.

Bringing back stalwarts of the program like Brian Curtin, the co-defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach who has coached the Warriors for nearly 25 years, goes a long way to maintaining some of the cultural stability of the program.

That lack of turnover surely played a role in the Warriors’ recruiting haul, as the positional coaches were able to maintain the relationship they had started to build with recruits even as the head honcho changed.

Of course, all of the successes in January do not mean a lot once the fall comes around; Bergstrom, his staff and his players will still need to go out and prove it on the field. This far out, who knows whether everything will come together and result in victories.

But as far as first impressions go, Bergstrom’s is as good as they come.

Andrew Tucker can be reached at andrew.tucker@lee.net or via Twitter @andrewjtucker16

