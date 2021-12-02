 Skip to main content
College volleyball: Winona State knocked out in first round of NCAA Tournament

Photos: WSU Volleyball vs University of Mary

Winona State University's Madison Larson (16) rises high above the net at she spikes the volleyball against the University of Mary on November 6, 2021.

 Craig Johnson

The Winona State volleyball team's season came to a close in the first round of the Division 2 NCAA Tournament as five-seed Washburn (27-5) upset the four-seed Warriors (28-5) in a 3-1 match on the campus of University of Central Missouri in Warrensburg, Mo. 

Both teams looked even at the start of the first set, with WSU edging ahead for a slight 7-5 lead early.

Things fell apart from there, though; Washburn won six-straight points for an 11-7 lead, then went on another seven-point streak for an 18-8 lead.

Throughout both stretches, Winona State's attackers had a hard time of getting the ball past the Ichabods' front line, with a handful of blocks and tipped passes that allowed Washburn to neutralize the WSU attack. 

Washburn finished the set strong, taking a 1-0 set lead in a 25-12 victory in which they won 20 of the final 27 points. 

Early in the second set, it was another even affair, with a 6-6 tie after 12 points played. 

Washburn started to gain a lead after that, taking an 10-7 lead. The Ichabods nearly continued to extend their lead when the refs called a Winona State shot out of bounds, but the Warriors challenged the call and it was reversed to cut the score to 10-8. 

The Warriors surged ahead to take a 12-11 lead, then continued to lengthen their advantage up to 17-13. For the next few points, the lead hovered between three and four, with Winona State ahead 20-16 before the Ichabods cut it down to 20-19 with a three-point run. 

WSU bounced back, winning the final five points for a 25-19 win that tied the score at 1-1. 

In the third set, Washburn jumped out to an early 9-3 lead and kept the pressure on to go ahead 13-6 a few points later. For the rest of the set, that deficit remained more or less the same, and Washburn took a 2-0 set lead with a 25-16 victory. 

The fourth set featured plenty of back-and-forth early, with the two teams tied 10-10 before Washburn leapt into the lead 15-11, then kept increasing their lead from there until it was a 25-17 win that closed out the match. 

Despite the first-round playoff exit, it was a strong season for Winona State, which made the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2016.

The Warriors' offense was led by 17 kills from senior Megan Flom, with a team-best 36 assists from senior Bre Maloney. While the WSU defense was led by senior libero Becca Pagel's 18 digs.

Andrew Tucker can be reached at andrew.tucker@lee.net or via Twitter @andrewjtucker16

