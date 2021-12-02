College volleyball: Winona State knocked out in first round of NCAA Tournament

The Winona State volleyball team's season came to a close in the first round of the Division 2 NCAA Tournament as five-seed Washburn (27-5) upset the four-seed Warriors (28-5) in a 3-1 match on the campus of University of Central Missouri in Warrensburg, Mo.

Both teams looked even at the start of the first set, with WSU edging ahead for a slight 7-5 lead early.

Things fell apart from there, though; Washburn won six-straight points for an 11-7 lead, then went on another seven-point streak for an 18-8 lead.

Throughout both stretches, Winona State's attackers had a hard time of getting the ball past the Ichabods' front line, with a handful of blocks and tipped passes that allowed Washburn to neutralize the WSU attack.

Washburn finished the set strong, taking a 1-0 set lead in a 25-12 victory in which they won 20 of the final 27 points.

Early in the second set, it was another even affair, with a 6-6 tie after 12 points played.

Washburn started to gain a lead after that, taking an 10-7 lead. The Ichabods nearly continued to extend their lead when the refs called a Winona State shot out of bounds, but the Warriors challenged the call and it was reversed to cut the score to 10-8.

The Warriors surged ahead to take a 12-11 lead, then continued to lengthen their advantage up to 17-13. For the next few points, the lead hovered between three and four, with Winona State ahead 20-16 before the Ichabods cut it down to 20-19 with a three-point run.

WSU bounced back, winning the final five points for a 25-19 win that tied the score at 1-1.

In the third set, Washburn jumped out to an early 9-3 lead and kept the pressure on to go ahead 13-6 a few points later. For the rest of the set, that deficit remained more or less the same, and Washburn took a 2-0 set lead with a 25-16 victory.

The fourth set featured plenty of back-and-forth early, with the two teams tied 10-10 before Washburn leapt into the lead 15-11, then kept increasing their lead from there until it was a 25-17 win that closed out the match.

Despite the first-round playoff exit, it was a strong season for Winona State, which made the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2016.

The Warriors' offense was led by 17 kills from senior Megan Flom, with a team-best 36 assists from senior Bre Maloney. While the WSU defense was led by senior libero Becca Pagel's 18 digs.

Andrew Tucker can be reached at andrew.tucker@lee.net or via Twitter @andrewjtucker16

