College volleyball: Winona State earns four-seed in NCAA tournament

For the first time since 2016, the Winona State volleyball team earned a spot in the NCAA Division 2 tournament when the bracket was revealed on Monday.

The Warriors (28-4) were given the fourth seed in the eight-team Central Region, and will take on five-seed Washburn (26-5) in the first round on Dec. 2 in Warrensberg, Mo.

According to the WSU athletic department, this is the first time the two schools have matched up in volleyball.

The winner between the Warriors and Ichabods will move on to face the victor of a matchup between top-seed Central Missouri and eight-seed Arkansas Tech in the second round on Dec. 3.

It has been five years since WSU was last in the NCAA tournament. In that year's bracket, the Warriors earned a five-seed and upset four-seed Minnesota Duluth 3-1 in the first round before falling 3-1 in the second round to Concordia-St. Paul, which would eventually go on to win the national championship.

