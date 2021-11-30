College volleyball: Viterbo edges Oregon Tech in five sets to open NAIA pool play with a win

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Ryan DeLong looked at Tuesday’s match as a little bit of extra practice.

The Viterbo University women’s volleyball coach saw the V-Hawks grind out a five-set win in the NAIA women’s volleyball national tournament at the Tyson Events Center against Oregon Tech.

The V-Hawks won by set scores of 22-25, 32-30, 26-24, 22-25 and 15-13 to start out 1-0 in pool play. There are eight pools of three teams, with only one team per pool able to advance to Thursday’s quarterfinals.

“I’m just happy that we’re on the positive side of that match,” said DeLong, whose team improved to 39-1 with its 32nd straight victory. “Oregon Tech played really well. They looked like veterans out there. We just made too many early errors. We gave them a lot of momentum early.”

The Owls outhit the V-Hawks .294-.214 in the first set, and Viterbo made seven errors in the opening set.

During the fourth set, Viterbo hit just .125 and made nine errors.

DeLong said those mistakes in those two sets were unacceptable, knowing that this isn’t the V-Hawks’ first time in Sioux City.

Viterbo is in its ninth national tournament while Oregon Tech is just in its first.

“That happens,” DeLong said. “An error here, an error there, and it can snowball from there. When it starts snowballing, we tried to make some runs to make it close, but we just didn’t close out.”

Experience proved to be the difference for the V-Hawks during the late sets. In that fifth set, Viterbo led 13-9, thinking that the set was going to end without drama.

Oregon Tech had different ideas.

The Owls crept back to 14-13, and all four points came from kills. They were able to hit around Viterbo’s blocking and found some open spots near the back of the court.

DeLong called timeout, knowing how close the V-Hawks were.

That timeout seemed to work, and Winona Senior High School graduate Grace Rohde recorded a block that clinched the match.

Miah Garant led the V-Hawks with 20 kills, and she had a .410 hitting percentage. Garant came into the match as the V-Hawks’ leading hitter.

“It was a fight to the end, but it was something we knew we could do,” Garant said. “I think we just kept energy throughout the entire thing. We have done a good job of wearing teams down.”

Along with her match-clinching block, Rohde had 14 kills while Holmen grad Kenzie Winker had 11. Winker also led Viterbo with 18 digs.

Lauryn Sobasky led with 31 assists while Abbey Johnson had 24.

The V-Hawks’ next match is at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday against Concordia (Neb.).

Zach James is the sports editor for the Sioux City Journal. The former Tribune sportswriter can be reached on Twitter @ZacharyWjames and at zjames@siouxcityjournal.com.

